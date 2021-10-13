Opportunity to bring Hero Electric Scooter home for ‘free’, which runs 108 km in a single charge, know the offer

The company will conduct a lucky draw every day, in which the name of the customer will come. He will be refunded the ex-showroom price of Hero Electric Scooter.

A tremendous offer is being made by Hero MotoCorp Company regarding the electric scooter. Under this, you are getting a chance to bring Hero Electric Scooter home for free. In fact, the two-wheeler electric scooter manufacturer company has brought a lucky draw coupon offer for the customers on Diwali. This offer has been started from 7th October, which will last till 7th November. Under this offer, a free scooter will be given to the lucky customer. There is until 7 October to participate. Let us know about this offer in detail.

How to participate

If any person purchases Hero Electric Scooter during the given period of offer, then his entry in this offer will be done automatically. Once the entry is made, the company will draw a lucky draw every day, in which the name of the customer will come. He will be refunded the ex-showroom price of Hero Electric Scooter. In this way the customer will get the scooter almost free of cost.

free home delivery

If you are also planning to buy any electric scooter, then this is a better chance for you. During this offer, you can get an electric scooter for free. Also this scooter can be better for you. With this, you are being given free home delivery and along with this you are also being given an extended warranty of five years. You can buy it both offline and online.

Read also: PM Kisan: Farmers are going to get the next installment soon, check whether money will come in your account or not?

Runs 108 KM in single charge

Hero’s two wheeler is considered a good ride. Hero has many electric scooters available in the market, starting from Rs.46,650 onwards. This Hero Electric Flash LX (VRLA) goes up to 50 km in a single charge. Top speed is 25 kilometers per hour. Its battery gets fully charged for 8-10 hours. On the other hand, Hero’s most expensive model, Hero Electric Photon Hx can be bought for Rs 74,240 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which has a top speed of 45 kmph and can go up to 108 km on a single charge. Its battery can be fully charged in 5 hours.