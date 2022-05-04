Opportunity to buy Apple iPhone 13 for Rs 35500 know how to use offers

If you are planning to buy Apple iPhone 13, then there is a great opportunity for you. There is a strong discount on its 128GB storage variant. After using many offers on Apple Store, you can get it for Rs 35,513. The iPhone 13 is currently listed for Rs 79,990 on all e-commerce sites. At the same time, during the Amazon Summer Sale 2022, the phone of this model can be purchased for Rs 66,900.

offers on all models

According to the information given on Maplestore’s website, Apple’s iPhone 13 128GB variant is available at a discount of Rs 44,477. While the price of this Apple iPhone has been listed at Rs 79,990 and it can be purchased for Rs 35,513. Apart from the 128GB storage variant, several discount offers are being offered on all models of the iPhone 13.

How to buy iPhone 13 for Rs 35,513

As per the information given on Maple Store, there is an exclusive discount of Rs.10,387. After this you can get cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards. There is an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 and buyback value of Rs 24,000. Please note that the exchange bonus is only available on the Apple Store, and applies to good condition iPhone 11 models as well.

You can register at the store

All iPhone 13 models are available at the store with discounts and cashback, depending on the iPhone model that is purchased. If you want to buy the phone, you can register for the buyback offer on Apple’s website.

Other details

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield protection, and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip under the hood. It has a dual rear camera setup of 12 MP.