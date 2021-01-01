‘Opposition is united’: CM Thackeray to take part in Sonia Gandhi’s CM meet, says Raut

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi will meet leaders and chief ministers of Congress-ruled states on August 20. Raut said the opposition is united. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will also attend this meeting. Sonia will meet all the CMs of Congress-ruled states including Uddhav Thackeray.

Sanjay Raut has alleged that there is martial law in the Rajya Sabha. He posted a picture on Twitter. Raut said security marshals were called during the passage of the bill. Do you want to scare us? Today we will have a meeting in Kharge ji’s room and decide what to do. Due to the uproar by the opposition, the proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were badly affected. The situation got so bad that both the houses had to be adjourned before the scheduled time.

The opposition alleges that the government is trying to intimidate them. On Thursday, 15 parties led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took out a march from Vijay Chowk to Parliament. The march went on till near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. During this and there were protests against premature termination of the monsoon session and avoidance of discussion. Opposition parties are now showing excellent coordination on this issue even outside the Parliament.

is this our parliamentary democracy?

Marshall law in Temple of Democracy..

Rajya Sabha…. pic.twitter.com/52oKWZ6swQ — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) August 12, 2021

Significantly, on Wednesday, the opposition had a sharp confrontation with the government over the Insurance Business Amendment Bill. The opposition was demanding that the bill be sent to a select committee. When the government asked for a discussion on the bill amid the uproar, the CPI MP tried to climb the table. For some time, a strange situation arose in the state due to the uproar of the opposition.

The Speaker adjourned the House with immediate effect. Women and men marshals also blocked the way for opposition members to enter the well. The opposition says that this is a conspiracy to kill democracy. The government wants to intimidate the parliamentarians by calling marshals inside the parliament. The opposition says that the government is adopting a dictatorial attitude. Important issues are not discussed and unnecessary bills are passed.





