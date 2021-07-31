Opposition Parties Open Front Against PM Imran Khan For PoK Election

PML-N general secretary Ahsan Iqbal said rallies would be taken out in their respective constituencies.

Lahore. Elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been accused of rigging. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to stage a protest against the party of PM Imran Khan. After the results of PoK elections, opposition parties have opened a front against Imran Khan.

According to PML-N general secretary Ahsan Iqbal, in the first phase, the party’s candidates will take out protest rallies in their respective constituencies in PoK. After this the party leadership will decide the future strategy.

The present government is not the true representative of the people.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the results of PoK elections and the by-elections in Sialkot have proved that the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is not the true representative of the people. The results of PoK elections have been brought out through coercion and rigging.

EC notice against Imran

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a show cause notice to Imran Khan for not holding the internal elections in his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) within the stipulated time. The commission has asked Imran to respond to this within 14 days and in the event of not doing so, strict steps will be taken.