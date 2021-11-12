Opposition under criticism, BJP leaving no stone unturned to promote Savarkar’s name, preparing to rename railway station

The opposition in the state protested over the naming, saying the BJP was diverting the attention of the people from the core subject by resorting to “communal polarization” in such a way to hide its failures.

Last year, the Greater Bangalore Municipal Corporation in Karnataka named a flyover in Yelahanka after Veer Savarkar. A year after this, now Mangalore City North MLA Bharat Shetty has recently written a proposal to the Municipal Corporation to rename Surathkal Junction after Savarkar. According to the information, the process of changing the name on behalf of Mangalore body has started on this proposal.

Let us tell you that the opposition has attacked the BJP government of Karnataka regarding the naming. The opposition has alleged that the BJP is resorting to “communal polarization” to hide its failures. CPM leader Munir Katipila said, “Shetty has not been successful in fulfilling his duties as an MLA, hence is adopting such tactics to divert people’s attention.” He said naming a main square after Savarkar would only add to the communal tension.

He suggested on his part that the square be named after Subbaiah Shetty, who was a minister in the Congress government led by Devraj Urs, or Nagappa Alva, the state health minister, who was also a physician. Go. On the other hand, the Congress has also opposed the naming. A Congress member of the Legislative Council, U.T. Khadar suggested that the square be named after a freedom fighter from Karnataka.

BJP’s counterattack: Dakshina Kannada district BJP president Sudarshan Moodbidri said, “Those who are opposing Bharat Shetty’s proposal neither know the history of India properly nor understand the role of Savarkar in the freedom struggle.” He said that till now places in the country were named after foreigners and invaders.

Let us inform that in September last year, ignoring all the protests, the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurated a flyover named after Savarkar at Yelahanka.