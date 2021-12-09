Opposition uproar in Rajya Sabha, proceedings disrupted

The opposition’s standoff in Parliament continued on Wednesday. As soon as the proceedings began, the MPs of the opposition parties created a ruckus in the Upper House and demanded the recall of the suspended MPs. There was uproar and sloganeering on this demand for about 25 minutes. Later, when the situation did not improve, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the house for 12 o’clock. Even after the commencement of the House at 12 o’clock, the business of the House was settled in the midst of the uproar.

M Venkaiah Naidu laid the necessary documents on the Table of the House and informed about the notice under Rule 267 on behalf of Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda and some other members. He said that these notices have not been accepted. The MPs of the opposition parties had reached the Parliament with full preparation. He had postcards in his hands.

On the other hand, Congress deputy leader Anand Sharma said that the notice given by Deepender Hooda is related to the issues of farmers. He said that the Asan had assured that if the issue is raised under the rules, a discussion will be held. He said that this issue could not be discussed in the last session also, it is an issue which should be discussed. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress member Sushmita Dev raised the issue of suspension of 12 members. The opposition said that the suspension of the members was done in an undemocratic manner, which should be revoked.

Amidst the uproar during Zero Hour, NPF member KG Kenya raised the issue of killing of 14 people in army firing in the state and demanded the government to withdraw the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA Act). Ramnath Thakur of Janata Dal United raised the issue of Omicron, a new form of corona infection, while Vijay Sai Reddy of YSR Congress raised other issues of farmers including Minimum Support Price and demanded formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to consider them. Telugu Desam Party member Kanaka Medla Ravindra Kumar raised the issue of diverting funds allocated for implementation of central government schemes.

Speaker gave advice, leaders of the House should talk together: M. Venkaiah Naidu repeatedly requested the members who were creating ruckus to return to their places and allow zero hour, but in spite of this the ruckus continued. He has called it disobedience to posture and undemocratic. He said that since last ten days you are not allowing business to take place in the house, it (protest) is not allowed. He said that you say that this (what you did) is right and the action (suspension of 12 members) is wrong. this is not right.

1Demand for cancellation of suspension of 2 MPs

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and several other opposition MPs have suspended 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for the remainder of the winter session for ‘indecent conduct’ in the Upper House during the monsoon session of Parliament. In protest against the action of the dharna in the Parliament premises on Wednesday.

Twelve suspended opposition MPs, who have been protesting daily since the suspension, staged a sit-in in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex today. Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh and several other opposition MPs reached out to his support and demanded revocation of the suspension.

The suspended Rajya Sabha members sat on a dharna in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament premises to protest against the action taken against them. He says that till the suspension is not revoked, he will sit on a dharna in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi from morning till evening during the proceedings of Parliament.

On the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament that began on Monday, November 29 last week, 12 members of the Congress and Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha were suspended from the Upper House for the remainder of the session.

The members who have been suspended include Elamaram Karim of Communist Party of India (CPI-M), Phool Devi Netam of Congress, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress. Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena and Vinay Viswam of Communist Party of India.