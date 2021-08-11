Opposition uproar over Pegasus in Monsoon session, lost 76 hours of Rajya Sabha, 22 in Los

Due to the uproar of the opposition on Pegasus, 22 percent work could be done in Lok Sabha and 28 percent in Rajya Sabha. Due to the uproar in the Rajya Sabha, 76 hours were lost in the Lok Sabha. During this, the incident of tearing and snatching the leaflet from the hands of the IT Minister came to light, then incidents of tossing pamphlets in the well were common.

The monsoon session, which began on July 19, was adjourned indefinitely on Wednesday, two days ahead of its scheduled time. Along with the Pegasus espionage case, there was a lot of uproar during this period on three agricultural laws. There was a stalemate in the Parliament throughout the session. All the opposition parties in both the houses participated in the discussion only on the Constitution Amendment Bill.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told when the proceedings started in the morning that the sixth meeting of the 17th Lok Sabha started on 19 July 2021. During this, 21 hours 14 minutes of work was done in 17 meetings. He said that the work in the house was not as per expectation. Birla said that due to the disruption, about 74 hours of work could not be done in 96 hours.

A total of 20 Bills including the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill were passed during the session. Four new members took oath. During the session, 66 starred questions were answered orally and members raised 331 matters under Rule 377. During this, 60 reports were presented by various standing committees, 22 ministers made statements and a large number of papers were laid on the Table.

The Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill related to OBCs was passed in Rajya Sabha today after a discussion for nearly six hours before the House was adjourned sine die. However, after this the opposition members started a ruckus on various issues. Three more bills were passed amid the uproar.

After this, Deputy Chairman Harivansh announced the adjournment of the House indefinitely. Earlier in the Upper House, all the parties had participated in the discussion regarding the situation of Kovid and during that time the house was functioning normally.





