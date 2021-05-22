Oprah Winfrey gives the Australian accent a crack on Weekend Today

Oprah Winfrey gave viewers her greatest Australian accent throughout her solely TV interview Down Beneath for her model new sequence with Prince Harry on Apple TV+.

‘Nice to see you mate, good to see you my favorite Aussie mate,’ the 67-year-old American TV host mentioned on Weekend Today, on Saturday.

Throughout the chat she mentioned The Me You Cannot See, her sequence on psychological well being and emotional well-being which she collaborated on with the former senior royal.

In the dialog, Oprah spoke about the position of know-how in connecting individuals with one another throughout the pandemic and the way know-how helped make the sequence.

She mentioned: ‘Zoom saved us… Know-how has allowed to us stay no less than in sync with each other.’

‘Considered one of the issues the approach has been so significant in making ready this nice sequence… is the approach we had been capable of produce that throughout the seas and all of the totally different throughout the seas and keep related,’ she added.

Elsewhere, Oprah was praised the international manufacturing group that helped convey the sequence collectively amidst the pandemic.

‘There’s a entire group, Harpo, Radical, all of us, working collectively, crews round the world who needed to cease in the center of filming due to Covid, and never being allowed into sure nations,’ she mentioned.

‘The sequence would’ve been out a yr in the past, had it not been for Covid,’ she added.

‘The character of those interviews and the conversations and vulnerability that every one of our contributors – whether or not it’s Glenn Shut and her household, or (Girl) Gaga, these are individuals you realize, or all the individuals whose names you did not know – the nature of being cinéma vérité of their area was essential,’ Oprah defined.

‘In the event you see any individual on digicam, that is as a result of a digicam is entrance of them,’ she added.

The Me You Cannot See shall be out there to stream on Apple TV+.