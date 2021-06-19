Oprah Winfrey Shared Experienced Raped By Her Brother To Prince Harry

New Delhi. Everyone knows Oprah Winfrey, the TV producer of America’s most popular talk show. She is counted in the list of successful women. Oprah started her talk show The Oprah Winfrey in the year 1986. His TV show became quite famous and Oprah also gained a lot of popularity. Often Oprah has been seen talking on the show about the bitter reality of people’s lives. But these days she remains in the headlines for the bitter truth of her life. Recently, Oprah Winfrey has made many big revelations about herself.

“I knew that if I didn’t do therapy and fixed myself I was going to lose this woman who I could see myself with for the rest of my life.” #TheMeYouCantSee #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/Z6dbUAaoNk — ArchieMegHaz (@ArchieMegHaz) May 21, 2021

Brother raped Oprah Winfrey

Actually, recently Oprah Winfrey made many big revelations about her life in the episode of the show The Me You Can’t See. Oprah Winfrey, 67, told that when she was younger. Then his cousin raped him. Oprah Winfrey became very emotional while talking about this incident. She cried, referring to the incident when she was nine, ten, eleven, or twelve years old. Then her 19-year-old cousin raped her for these four years.

At that time she did not know what rape is? He had never even heard of that word. At the same time, she did not know from where a child was born. Oprah told that she did not understand what was happening to her.

Also read- Megan Merkel alleges discrimination against the royal family in Oprah Winfrey interview, questions raised on the color of the child

Mother’s boyfriend raped

Oprah Winfrey further told that after her cousin, her mother’s boyfriend also sexually abused her. Oprah Winfrey said that after these incidents she had accepted that not a single child is safe in this world of men.

Also Read – Don’t Hesitate To Do Small Work, Because That’s Where Big Begins: Oprah

Prince Harry launches talk show with Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey also revealed that her mother’s boyfriend also sexually assaulted her. Oprah Winfrey says, ‘I have accepted that a child is not safe in this world of men. By the way, let us tell you that the show The Me You Can’t See is started by Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey. In this show, we will talk about mental health. In the very first episode of this show, Oprah Winfrey has started the show by narrating the story of her life.