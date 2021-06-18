OPSC Odisha Recruitment 2021 For 351 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post – OPSC Odisha Recruitment 2021: Recruitment notification for the posts of Assistant Veterinary Surgeon released, apply by this date

OPSC Odisha Recruitment 2021 For 351 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Post – OPSC Odisha Recruitment 2021: Recruitment notification for the posts of Assistant Veterinary Surgeon launched, apply by this date

OPSC Asst Veterinary Surgeon Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Fee has launched a notification for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Veterinary Surgeon Post, Class – II (Group – B). The method of making use of on which has began from June 18, 2021. In such a scenario, the candidates who’re prepared to get these posts can apply by visiting the official web site of OPSC, opsc.gov.in. The final date to apply is 16, July 2021. In accordance with the launched notification, 351 posts are to be recruited.

Vital Dates:

Graduation of submission of on-line utility: June 18, 2021

Final date for submission of on-line utility: 16, July 2021

Emptiness Particulars

Out of whole 351 posts out of whole vacancies launched, 14 (05-W) posts are reserved for Individuals with Disabilities (whose everlasting incapacity is greater than 40%) in addition to 11 posts with Ex-Servicemen and 04 (01-W) Posts. ) have been reserved for. vacancies are reserved for

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Academic Qualification

The candidate making use of for these posts should have a bachelor’s diploma in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science from any acknowledged college in India or overseas.