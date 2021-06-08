OPSC Recruitment 2021 for 350+ Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply Online @opsc.gov.in

Odisha Public Service Fee (OPSC) has revealed a notification for recruitment to the put up of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS), Class – II. Eligible candidates can register OPSC VAS Recruitment 2021 by way of OPSC official web site www.opsc.gov.in 18 June 2021 to 16 July 2021

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Fee (OPSC) has revealed a notification for recruitment to the put up of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS), Class – II. Eligible candidates can register OPSC VAS Recruitment 2021 by way of OPSC official web site www.opsc.gov.in 18 June 2021 to 16 July 2021.

OPSC VAS Notification Obtain

Notification Particulars

Commercial No. : 04 of 2021-22

Vital Dates

Opening Date of Registration : 18 June 2021

Final Date of Registration : 16 July 2021

Final Date for Online Utility Submission : 23 July 2021

OPSC Emptiness Particulars

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS), Class – II – 351 Posts

Eligibility Standards for OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts

Bachelor’s Diploma in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science or its equal .

Age Restrict:

21-32 Years (Age Leisure for SC/ST/SEBC/PWD/Ladies/Ex-Serviceman as per Govt. Guidelines)

Choice Standards for OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts Posts

Choice will probably be finished on the premise of written check

The right way to Apply for OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts by way of the OPSC’s Web site www.opsconline.gov.in from 18 June to 16 July 2021.