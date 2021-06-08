OPSC Recruitment 2021 for 350+ Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply Online @opsc.gov.in
OPSC Recruitment 2021
OPSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Fee (OPSC) has revealed a notification for recruitment to the put up of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS), Class – II. Eligible candidates can register OPSC VAS Recruitment 2021 by way of OPSC official web site www.opsc.gov.in 18 June 2021 to 16 July 2021.
OPSC VAS Notification Obtain
Notification Particulars
Commercial No. : 04 of 2021-22
Vital Dates
- Opening Date of Registration : 18 June 2021
- Final Date of Registration : 16 July 2021
- Final Date for Online Utility Submission : 23 July 2021
OPSC Emptiness Particulars
Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS), Class – II – 351 Posts
Eligibility Standards for OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts
Bachelor’s Diploma in Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science or its equal .
Age Restrict:
21-32 Years (Age Leisure for SC/ST/SEBC/PWD/Ladies/Ex-Serviceman as per Govt. Guidelines)
Choice Standards for OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts Posts
Choice will probably be finished on the premise of written check
The right way to Apply for OPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts by way of the OPSC’s Web site www.opsconline.gov.in from 18 June to 16 July 2021.
