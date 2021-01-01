OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification released for 385 Assistant Professor posts. Check here for age limit, eligibility criteria and more – OPSC Recruitment 2021: Recruitment Notification for Assistant Professor Posts released, this qualification is required for application

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Higher Education under advertisement number 09/2021-22. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website for these posts. www.opsc.gov.in But you can apply from 25 August to 24 September 2021.

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Through this recruitment will be done on 385 posts of Assistant Professor. The selected candidates on these posts will be given salary under Pay Matrix Level-10. Apart from the salary, other allowance will also be given to the selected candidates. Talking about the qualification, for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, the candidate should have a master’s degree or double master’s degree with 55% marks from a recognized institute or university. Whereas, reserved category candidates must have passed in post graduation with 50% marks. Apart from this, the candidate should have passed the National Eligibility Test (NET) or Ph. Must have D degree or Ph. in Education. Must have D or NET.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 The age of the candidate should be between 21 years to 45 years. However, the reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. Let us tell you that the selection of candidates for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor will be done on the basis of merit and interview. For detailed information candidates check official notification.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply from 25 August on the official website of the Commission www.opsc.gov.in. For this, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. For more details candidates can check the official website.





