OPTCL Recruitment 2021 for Management Trainee (MT) Posts, Apply Online @optcl.co.in





OPTCL Recruitment Notification 2021: Odisha Energy Transmission Company Restricted (OPTCL) has invited purposes for the Management Trainee posts. and eligible candidates can apply for OPTCL MT Recruitment Notification 2020 via on-line mode from 14 Could 2021 on official web site of OPTCL -optcl.co.in. The final date for submission OPTCL MT Online Software is 13 June 2021.

OPTCL MT Recruitment is being accomplished for the disciplines of Finance, HRD, Regulation, IT, CS & Economist

Essential Dates

Beginning Date of Online Software – 14 Could 2021 from 11 AM Final date for Online Software – 13 June 2021 until 11:59 PM

OPTCL Management Trainee Emptiness Particulars

MT-Finance – 11 MT-HRD – 3 MT-Regulation – 1 MT-IT – 2 MT-CS – 1 MT-Economics – 1

Eligibility Standards for OPTCL Management Trainee Job

Instructional Qualification:

MT-Finance – Diploma with passing of the Ultimate examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Institute of Price & Works Accounts of India. MT-HRD – Full time PG Diploma/Diploma of two years length in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations and Labour Welfare/ HRD/HRM/PM&IR/MBA with specialization in HRD or Personnel Management from acknowledged College/ Establishment with no less than 60% marks in combination. For SC/ST candidates, the minimal proportion of marks required is 50%. Word: MBA/PGDBM with twin specialization shall be thought-about offered each specializations carry equal weightage. MT-Regulation – Diploma in Regulation from a acknowledged Establishment. MT-IT – BE/ B.Tech/ M.Tech in Pc Science/ Data Expertise/MCA with no less than 60% marks in combination from a acknowledged College/ Establishment. For SC/ST candidates, the minimal proportion of marks required is 50%. MT-CS – Graduate with Firm Secretary having Affiliate Membership of Institute of Firm Secretaries of India. MT-Economist – Put up Graduate Diploma in Economics/ Finance Management with no less than 60% of marks from a acknowledged College or Establishment.

Age Restrict:

21 to 32 years

Choice Course of for OPTCL MT Posts

The choice course of entails Pc Based mostly Take a look at (CBT) and Private Interview

The right way to Apply for OPTCL MT Recruitment 2021 ?

and eligible candidates can apply for on-line on OPTCL official web site www.optcl.co.in from 14 Could to 13 June 2021.

OPTCL MT Notification Obtain

OPTCL MT Software Hyperlink