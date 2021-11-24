Oral sex is not a serious sexual assault in POCSO Act – Allahabad High Court said, reduced the punishment

Please tell that the complainant had alleged that Sonu Kushwaha came to his house and took his 10-year-old son with him to a nearby place. Where he had oral sex by giving her 20 rupees.

The Allahabad High Court, while not treating oral sex with a 10-year-old child as ‘serious sexual assault’, increased the sentence of the convict from 10 years to seven years. Explain that the High Court has considered it punishable under Section-4 of the POCSO Act. At the same time, in this case, the lower court had held the accused guilty under sections 377, 506 and section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Let us tell you that the question before the High Court was whether oral sex with a minor is contained in section 5/6 or 9/10 of the POCSO Act? On which the court said in its decision that it will not come under either of the two sections. Along with this, the court has termed it as an offense punishable under Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

Five thousand fine imposed: The court said that in such a case, punishment cannot be imposed under the provisions of sections 6 and 10 of the POCSO Act. In such a situation, the court reduced the sentence of 10 years of the convict in the oral sex case to 7 years. Apart from this, a fine of Rs 5000 was also imposed on the guilty.

What was the matter: Let us inform that in 2016, the complainant alleged that the convict Sonu Kushwaha came to his house and took his 10-year-old son with him to a nearby place. He had oral sex with her by paying 20 rupees. In this case, in 2018, a lower court in Jhansi, convicted under Section 377, Section 506 of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, was sentenced to 10 years.

It is worth mentioning that Sonu Kushwaha had filed an appeal in the Allahabad High Court against the decision of the Sessions Judge/Special Judge, POCSO Act, Jhansi. On which the single bench of Justice Anil Kumar Ojha has reduced the sentence to seven years.