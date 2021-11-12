Order to stop special trains, trains will run from old number, will also get relief in fare

The special trains started during the Corona epidemic are now going to stop. Regular trains, which were being run as specials, will now run on the old numbers, which will also bring down the fares.

India Railways: In an order issued on Friday, it has been said from the Railways that the special trains started after Corona will now stop and run back on regular numbers. This decision of the government will also cut the rent.

In this order issued by the Railways, it has been said that the regular trains which were being run as special, now they will be run back from the old numbers. That is, instead of special, now these trains will become regular, due to which passengers will get huge benefit in fare. Actually, the special tag is applied, the fare of trains increases.

Earlier, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav had said that an order will be passed soon to stop the operation of special trains and normal fare will be applicable on regular trains. The Union Minister had said that about 95% of the express trains are back on track and 25% of these trains are still being run under the special category.

Passengers traveling in these special trains have to pay an additional 30 per cent fare. Now, after being told by the Railway Minister, the Railways has decided to stop these special trains.

According to reports, Indian Railways is operating special trains with full reservation across the country. During the Corona epidemic, when the trains started after the opening of the first lockdown, since then these trains are running in special category only. When these trains were started again, many regular trains had zero in front of the number. Now with the introduction of this zero, the train which was regular turned into a special one. Due to which the fare of General, Sleeper and AC also increased. Passengers traveling in this have to pay 30 percent extra fare as compared to normal trains.

Before Kovid, about 1700 Mail Express trains were running. Which had to be stopped due to the corona epidemic. However, now the Railways has resumed most of these trains.