Oregon Christmas killer could go free after just 14 years of 25 to life sentence if Gov. Brown grants clemency



Dale Rost III was a father of 5 from Oregon when he went out to stroll his canine just earlier than Christmas in 2005 and encountered a pair of meth-fueled thugs who compelled him to strip bare and tied him up.

They ransacked his home, took his pockets, and shot him via the attention at point-blank with a .22 rifle.

His now-adult youngsters say they’re appalled that Democratic Gov. Kate Brown is contemplating clemency for one of the suspects within the heartless homicide of their father two days earlier than Christmas 17 years in the past.

Lynley Janet Rayburn and her then-boyfriend Gerard “AJ” Smith went out on the early morning of Dec. 23, 2005 – armed with the rifle and excessive on meth, in accordance to court docket paperwork. Each have been convicted of theft and homicide after killing Dale Rost III.

(Yamhill County Correctional Facility)

Lynley Janet Rayburn, 26 on the time, and her then-boyfriend Gerard “AJ” Smith, then 20, went out on the early morning of Dec. 23, 2005 – armed with the rifle and excessive on meth, in accordance to court docket paperwork. Each are serving life jail sentences for theft and homicide in reference to what occurred subsequent.

They went up a 100-yeard rural driveway and encountered Rost, 54, letting the canine out round 1:30 a.m. He’d be a grandfather a number of instances over if he have been nonetheless alive right now, in accordance to his youngsters.

Smith and Rayburn hogtied him and raided the home, which on the time was stocked up with Christmas presents. They took his debit and bank cards and requested him for the PIN numbers, which he provided hoping they’d take his belongings and go away.

Dale Rost III and one of his daughter, Kendra Pettit, in an undated photograph.

(Courtesy: Rost household)

However earlier than they left, Smith put the rifle to the certain man’s eye and pulled the set off, in accordance to Rost’s daughter, Sarah Olson, who instructed Fox Information Digital Friday that she was the one who stumbled upon the crime scene hours later when her dad failed to present up to a household vacation get together.

“She brutally murdered anyone,” Olson stated of Rayburn. “The truth that Gov. Brown is even contemplating that is completely absurd.”

Rayburn on a number of events admitted to participating within the crime and pleaded responsible in December 2006, in accordance to court docket paperwork.

Police studies state she even instructed detectives on the day of the crime that “I f—ing did it,” and “I f—ing kill[ed] him.”

After killing Rost, the couple used his debit and bank cards to buy tons of of {dollars} of gadgets round city and to withdraw money from ATMs – utilizing his stolen automobile to get round.

They met up with a good friend that afternoon, who had just been launched from the county jail, and instructed him that he was sitting in a lifeless man’s automobile, in addition to different particulars of the crime.

The good friend, Nathan Napp, instructed detectives that the killing was Rayburn’s concept, in accordance to investigators.

She was afraid Rost would determine her if they let him go as a result of she “had children” and “if they left the sufferer alive, they might get caught by police,” in accordance to prosecutors. So Smith “taped the man up” and shot him.

Brown declined to be interviewed for this text. However via a spokesperson, she launched a prolonged assertion.

“To be clear, the governor has not but decided on this case,” the spokesman, Charles Boyle, instructed Fox Information Digital. “Anybody can submit an utility to the governor for clemency, and our workplace didn’t provoke this course of. We did provoke communication with the District Legal professional’s workplace to ask for his or her suggestions after we obtained the appliance.”

The petition seems to have been the work of a bunch of college students on the Felony Justice Reform Clinic at Lewis and Clark Legislation Faculty in Portland. They despatched a 112-page letter to the governor describing Rayburn’s troubled childhood and alleged makes an attempt to enhance her life behind bars and helped her file an April 2021 utility for government clemency.

Brown additionally attended Lewis and Clark Legislation.

“Lynley is police and soft-spoken, likes to see the optimistic in conditions and is grateful for the applications she has participated in whereas incarcerated to work on herself and do good within the Espresso Creek [Correctional Facility] neighborhood,” the missive begins. “She accepts accountability for her actions that led to her incarceration and desires an opportunity to do higher along with her life outdoors of jail.”

Olson stated the Lewis and Clark report “is all primarily based off of opinion – no information from the case.”

“It’s just unbelievable to me,” she stated. “This isn’t anyone who just dedicated some delicate crime – she murdered anyone. She humiliated somebody, made them strip their garments off, tied them up. It’s just unbelievable to me.”

Taking a plea deal that prevented the loss of life penalty for Rayburn and years of appeals for Rost’s household in December 2006, she was sentenced to 25 years to life in jail for felony homicide – plus one other 35 months on the theft cost. If she receives clemency’ she’ll stroll free 14 years earlier than being eligible for parole – serving roughly half of her minimal sentence.

“They could have been given the loss of life penalty,” stated Justin Olson, Rost’s son-in-law. “The one purpose they weren’t is so we didn’t have to spend 25 years doing the very factor that we’re coping with proper now.”

The petition on Rayburn’s behalf additionally features a handwritten letter she herself wrote to Gov. Brown.

In it, she once more admits that she agreed to participate within the crime however claims that after they tied Rost up she went outdoors and acquired into her automobile. She claims, within the letter, that Smith killed Rost alone and returned to her with the lifeless man’s automobile – a direct contradiction to the information of the case, prosecutors have argued.

Boyle stated the governor “takes each effort” to get enter from the victims of crime earlier than granting clemency, nevertheless Olson stated that neither she nor her different relations had been contacted by the governor’s workplace earlier than they realized from prosecutors that Rayburn’s case was up for assessment.

“Governor Brown believes that granting clemency is a rare act that must be reserved for people who’ve made unbelievable adjustments and who’re devoted to making their communities higher,” Boyle stated. “She evaluates clemency purposes on a case-by-case foundation and considers a spread of elements in regards to the applicant’s historical past and case when making these selections.”

Rost’s youngsters have began a petition urging Brown to deny the clemency request.

“Clemency should be reserved for these wrongfully convicted and, in some distinctive instances, the reformed,” their letter reads. “Neither is true in our case. A assassin that hog-tied a father of 5 in entrance of the Christmas tree earlier than executing him just isn’t an harmless bystander. By enjoying her personal sufferer card, the assassin and [Criminal Justice Reform Clinic] have taken an inexpensive shot at justice and mercilessly taunted our household.”

Yamhill District Legal professional Bradley Berry, who prosecuted Rayburn again in 2006, didn’t instantly return calls looking for remark. However he despatched a letter of his personal to the governor, urging her to deny the clemency request – which he stated “shocked” him.

“The minimization of her function on this homicide by the authors of the appliance…reveals she has taken little, if any, accountability for her actions on that day that she and Smith robbed, humiliated and murdered Dale Rost in chilly blood,” he wrote.

Fox Information’ Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.

