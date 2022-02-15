Oregon Department of Education links standardized testing to White supremacy



The Oregon State Board of Education (ODE) State Board hosted a working group Monday that announced that standardized testing is at the core of white supremacy and has been “armed” against students of color.

State Board staff attended the virtual meeting, called the “Work Group on Equitable and Responsive Balanced Assessment”, which was led primarily by ODE Director of Assessment Dan Farley, although several members contributed to the conversation.

Oregon governor signs bill to suspend maths, reading skills requirements for HS graduates

Farley begins the discussion by saying that the concept of standardized examination is a “truth” at the root of white supremacy that is acceptable throughout the state education system.

“We started the conversation by introducing the idea that – not the idea but the evidence that the standard test history was made and came from white hegemonic or eugenicist sources,” Farley said.

“The history of standardized examinations is established under White supremacy, a history that has historically and historically harmed students who are missing out on our education system,” he added.

Farley said that while it is not possible to completely eliminate standardized testing, assessment practices can be formulated as “active anti-racist levers” in the state education system, and communities “who have been armed against state assessment results” can. Must be an active participant in policy development.

“We need standardization for test results to be comparable, but I think that’s a question worth questioning,” he said. “It’s not a question that, as a white man, I should come out and answer, whether I have my say or not.”

The same working group met earlier in September, when Farley cited the 2019 book, “How Anti-Racist,” featuring critical race theory advocate Abram X Candy.

“[Kendi] Reminds us that “anti-apartheid measures must remove racist policies,” Farley said at the time. “So policies must be identified first, because they contain racist content or contribute to racist consequences. And while most of our state assessment requirements in Oregon are federal-based and federal law, state boards and assessment teams are important in that discussion because of their influence on policy and practice in Oregon schools. “

“We are working to identify racist policies and practices that we can influence so that we can disrupt them. We are going to do everything we can to disrupt them,” he said.

During the Sept. 7 debate, Farley said the standard test was “both established and used as a weapon for white supremacists” and that Oregon’s “values, curriculum, instruction and evaluation contribute to the results of racist education centered around the simplicity we know.”

Farley cites a 2015 article by Matthew Noyster and Wayne Au, who argued that “high-stack testing, combined with current systems of school choice, serves as a method for racial coding that facilitates segregation and composite inequality found in schools.”

Farley also quotes Gary Orfield, who argues that “federal education standards, such as ‘No Child Left Behind’, contribute to the redistribution of America.”

The working group comes after Democratic Governor Kate Brown signed a bill in July that eliminates the need for high school students to demonstrate proficiency in reading, writing or math before graduating.

Farley and ODE did not respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment.