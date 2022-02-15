World

Oregon Department of Education links standardized testing to White supremacy

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Oregon Department of Education links standardized testing to White supremacy
Written by admin
Oregon Department of Education links standardized testing to White supremacy

Oregon Department of Education links standardized testing to White supremacy

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Oregon State Board of Education (ODE) State Board hosted a working group Monday that announced that standardized testing is at the core of white supremacy and has been “armed” against students of color.

State Board staff attended the virtual meeting, called the “Work Group on Equitable and Responsive Balanced Assessment”, which was led primarily by ODE Director of Assessment Dan Farley, although several members contributed to the conversation.

Oregon governor signs bill to suspend maths, reading skills requirements for HS graduates

Farley begins the discussion by saying that the concept of standardized examination is a “truth” at the root of white supremacy that is acceptable throughout the state education system.

“We started the conversation by introducing the idea that – not the idea but the evidence that the standard test history was made and came from white hegemonic or eugenicist sources,” Farley said.

A mixed mix of proponents and opponents of teaching critical race theory attended a meeting of the Placenta Yorba Linda School Board in Orange County, California.

A mixed mix of proponents and opponents of teaching critical race theory attended a meeting of the Placenta Yorba Linda School Board in Orange County, California.
(Robert Gauthier via Getty Images / Los Angeles Times)

“The history of standardized examinations is established under White supremacy, a history that has historically and historically harmed students who are missing out on our education system,” he added.

Farley said that while it is not possible to completely eliminate standardized testing, assessment practices can be formulated as “active anti-racist levers” in the state education system, and communities “who have been armed against state assessment results” can. Must be an active participant in policy development.

READ Also  A preliminary study in South Africa shows a sudden, sharp rise in re-infections as Omicron spreads.

“We need standardization for test results to be comparable, but I think that’s a question worth questioning,” he said. “It’s not a question that, as a white man, I should come out and answer, whether I have my say or not.”

The same working group met earlier in September, when Farley cited the 2019 book, “How Anti-Racist,” featuring critical race theory advocate Abram X Candy.

“[Kendi] Reminds us that “anti-apartheid measures must remove racist policies,” Farley said at the time. “So policies must be identified first, because they contain racist content or contribute to racist consequences. And while most of our state assessment requirements in Oregon are federal-based and federal law, state boards and assessment teams are important in that discussion because of their influence on policy and practice in Oregon schools. “

Abram X. Kennedy visited Build on March 10, 2020 at Build Studios in New York City to discuss the book Stamped: Racism, Anti-Semitism and You.

Abram X. Kennedy visited Build on March 10, 2020 at Build Studios in New York City to discuss the book Stamped: Racism, Anti-Semitism and You.
(Michael Lokisano)

“We are working to identify racist policies and practices that we can influence so that we can disrupt them. We are going to do everything we can to disrupt them,” he said.

During the Sept. 7 debate, Farley said the standard test was “both established and used as a weapon for white supremacists” and that Oregon’s “values, curriculum, instruction and evaluation contribute to the results of racist education centered around the simplicity we know.”

Farley cites a 2015 article by Matthew Noyster and Wayne Au, who argued that “high-stack testing, combined with current systems of school choice, serves as a method for racial coding that facilitates segregation and composite inequality found in schools.”

Signs of opposition to Critical Race Theory at the entrance to the Loudoun County School Board headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22, 2021.

Signs of opposition to Critical Race Theory at the entrance to the Loudoun County School Board headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, June 22, 2021.
(REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein)

READ Also  Star Sommelier Is Charged With Setting Outdoor Dining Sheds on Fire

Farley also quotes Gary Orfield, who argues that “federal education standards, such as ‘No Child Left Behind’, contribute to the redistribution of America.”

The working group comes after Democratic Governor Kate Brown signed a bill in July that eliminates the need for high school students to demonstrate proficiency in reading, writing or math before graduating.

Farley and ODE did not respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment.

#Oregon #Department #Education #links #standardized #testing #White #supremacy

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Pakistan is home to a dozen most wanted terrorist organizations, five focus on India, revealed in US report

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment