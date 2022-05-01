Oregon firefighters rescue 2 trapped in vehicle after rollover crash in remote area



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Oregon firefighters rescued two people after hours of being trapped inside their vehicles after a rollover crash in a remote area Saturday, authorities said.

Banks Fire District 13 said first responders received a call about a car accident just before 5 a.m. in a rural area southwest of Timber, a community about 40 miles northwest of Portland.

NJ firefighters are rescuing construction workers after a septic tank fell into a ditch

The caller said the car veered off the road and over an embankment but could not give an exact location.

Fire officials said minimal phone service in remote areas prevented first responders from immediately learning the exact location of the vehicle.

“Neither phone was able to hit multiple towers, which is necessary to provide a good triangle,” the Fire District said. “The best position we had from the phones was what tower they were hitting and in the coastal range which could be very confusing.”

Rescuers tried to narrow the search area using a variety of methods, including an alternative siren and a car horn ringing, the Fire District said.

About two hours after receiving the call, fire officials said rescuers met with a hiker in the area who directed them to the crash site. Respondents first saw the car, which overturned on a dam and its roof.

One of the passengers escaped from the truck while the other was trapped inside. Firefighters operated a high-angle rope rescue to bring both victims to safety.

One of the injured has been rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials warn that travelers should always know their location for themselves because you cannot always rely on cellphones to provide accurate location information.