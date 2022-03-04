Oregon Gov. blasts Texas push to investigate child transgender surgeries, vows to protect LGBTQ2SIA+ kids



Oregon Democrat Gov. Kate Brown has condemned Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for his controversial directive to investigate child sex transplants.

In a Twitter video posted Thursday, Brown said “Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to remove trans children from loving parents is particularly cruel.” “This policy is another repetition of the long and painful history of discriminatory policies aimed at our LGBTQ2SIA + community.”

“For all LGBTQ2SIA + children and adolescents across our United States. I want to let you know that you have been seen, you love and you are important,” Brown continued. “And to all young people in Oregon, especially those who are trans, nonbinary, or in question, the state of Oregon is committed to respecting and protecting your right to be your own.”

Brown’s message comes a day after the Biden administration publicly condemned Texas for directing and updating the HHS guidelines, and sent a letter to child welfare organizations across the country opposing the directive.

Govt. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, recently Order DFPS Texas kids have had to undergo a variety of alternative methods for gender reassignment, including assignment surgery that could lead to sterilization, mastectomy, removal of otherwise healthy body parts, and administration of antidepressant drugs or supraphysiologic doses of testosterone. . “

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Gadget Clock this week that the state is protecting children from dangerous operations.

Paxton said: “It is tragic and tragic that Joe Biden will champion cruel child abuse, such as genital mutilation through forced so-called transgender operations and the prescription of dangerous adolescent blockers.” “I will always protect the children of Texas from this inhumane practice.”

Brown’s tweet received rave reviews on social media, and many were shocked at his use of the phrase “LGBTQ2SIA +” which is a term some people use to group together lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two spirits, intersex and asexual people. .

New York Post reporter John Levin tweeted, “LGBT is literally a pie of words.”

“What is LGBTQ2SIA +?” Posted by Twitter account LibsofTikTok.

“Alphabet Mafia,” tweeted digital consultant Logan Hall.

Red State editor Kira Davis posted, “I just watched this video to hear him say LGBTQ2SIA +.”

“+ Is there really anything left for +,” commented author Drew Holden