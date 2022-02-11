Oregon man fighting off bear accidentally kills his brother, then kills himself
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Authorities say a man in Oregon trying to protect his home from a bear instead fatally shot his brother by mistake, then killed himself.
Josephine County Undersheriff Travis Snyder said the man called 911 around 7 am Tuesday and told dispatchers he had “accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun” after being started by the bear.
PORTLAND SEES 4 DEADLY SHOOTINGS AMID LOW POLICE MORALE, PUBLIC’S SAFETY CONCERNS
The Oregonian / OregonLive reports deputies went to the home in Sunny Valley, an unincorporated community off Interstate 5 in the southwest corner of the state. There they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
Snyder said they checked the rural residence and found a second man dead. He had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Sheriff’s officials did not immediately identify either man.
Oregon State Police and local deputies continue to investigate the shootings.
[Editor’s note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)]
#Oregon #man #fighting #bear #accidentally #kills #brother #kills
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.