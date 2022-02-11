World

Oregon man fighting off bear accidentally kills his brother, then kills himself

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Oregon man fighting off bear accidentally kills his brother, then kills himself
Written by admin
Oregon man fighting off bear accidentally kills his brother, then kills himself

Oregon man fighting off bear accidentally kills his brother, then kills himself

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Authorities say a man in Oregon trying to protect his home from a bear instead fatally shot his brother by mistake, then killed himself.

Josephine County Undersheriff Travis Snyder said the man called 911 around 7 am Tuesday and told dispatchers he had “accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun” after being started by the bear.

PORTLAND SEES 4 DEADLY SHOOTINGS AMID LOW POLICE MORALE, PUBLIC’S SAFETY CONCERNS

The Oregonian / OregonLive reports deputies went to the home in Sunny Valley, an unincorporated community off Interstate 5 in the southwest corner of the state. There they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

A grizzly bear.

A grizzly bear.
(iStock)

Snyder said they checked the rural residence and found a second man dead. He had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately identify either man.

Oregon State Police and local deputies continue to investigate the shootings.

[Editor’s note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)]

#Oregon #man #fighting #bear #accidentally #kills #brother #kills

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Protesters in Martinique Fire at Police Officers and Journalists

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment