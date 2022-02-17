World

Oregon suspect assaults woman in shower after 2 earlier arrests: police

An Oregon suspect with a long criminal record was arrested twice Wednesday and subsequently released each time before he broke into a home and suffocated a woman while taking a bath, a report said.

Garrett W. Caspino III, 29, was quoted by Corvalis police just 90 minutes before the alleged attack – for alleged criminal intrusion. But he was released because of the state’s COVID-19 protocol, Oregon Live reported. An eyewitness said he appeared to be “completely out.”

Caspino, who is homeless, then entered the house where the woman was taking a bath, took off her pants and began suffocating her, officials complained.

Garrett W. Caspino III was arrested by Carvalhos police on February 29, 16, when he was suspected of entering a house and committing a series of crimes, such as suffocating a woman in a shower.

(Corvalis Police Department)

The woman’s boyfriend chased Caspino out of the house and he was arrested – again, according to reports.

Police Lt. Ryan Eaton told the outlet that his police department had witnessed a jump in crime during the coronavirus epidemic, Oregon Live reported.

PORTLAND, OR, USA - September 24, 2014: A Portland Oregon police cruiser or car sits in a downtown area near Courthouse.

(iStock)

“We take crime at all levels very seriously, and we are committed to investigating them – creating the highest level of community security we can,” he added, according to the report.

Caspino was jailed in Benton County Jail, where he is being held on 750,000 bond, Oregon Live reported.

According to the report, Caspino has a long record with about a dozen previous arrests since 2018.

