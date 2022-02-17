Health

Organ transplants reach record level in 2021

According to preliminary data from the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), Kovid-19 has set a record for organ transplants during the epidemic.

The nonprofit, which operates the US Transplant System, reports that in 2021, more organ transplants were performed than in any other year.

Humans receive genetically modified pig heart transplants in their first method

The total transfers from January to December last year – reported 41,354 – exceeded 40,000 for the first time.

Speaking to WLUC, UNOS CEO Brian Shepard said the milestone was the first time any country had received so many transplants in one year and the United States had returned “faster than anyone else in the world” from the Covid-19 epidemic. “

“I was worried it would slow us down a lot, but hospitals, doctors and nurses who are doing organ recovery are all really resilient and committed to getting the job done,” he said. “When a dead donor’s opportunity is not taken advantage of, it goes away forever. You cannot postpone it, you cannot do it later when it is made more convenient or easier.”

In addition to seeing record numbers of kidney, heart and liver transplants, 2021 marked the eleventh consecutive record year for dead donations.

There were more than 13,800 dead donors in 2021, representing a 10.1% increase over 2020.

Donors, both dead and alive, a total of 20,401.

Organ transplants have declined significantly in the global epidemic: studies

READ Also  After personal threats over a local mask mandate, the Dodge City, Kansas, mayor resigns.

The number of reported organ transplants increased by 5.9% over the previous year.

The three organ transplants typically include 24,669 kidney transplants, 9,236 liver transplants, and 3,817 heart transplants, all of which have an annual volume set.

“We are pleased that despite the ongoing challenges to healthcare related to the Kovid-19 epidemic, organ transplants are growing significantly and are meeting the needs of many more people with organ failure,” said Dr. Matthew Cooper, President of the UNOS Board of Directors. In a statement. “It speaks of the dedication and cooperation of donor hospitals, organ collection agencies and transplant hospitals that strive and celebrate every opportunity to give the gift of life.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, many organs and tissues can be replaced, including the kidneys, pancreas, heart, lung intestine, cornea, skin, bones, bone marrow, heart valves, connective tissue, middle ear, and vascular composite allograft. .

People of all ages can be potential donors and those who want to be an organ donor can join a donor registry, sign and carry an organ donor card, or let family members or loved ones know they want to be a donor.

A living donation – such as a healthy kidney donation – is arranged according to their criteria through individual transplant centers.

The Mayo Clinic reports that as many as 20 patients die every day in the United States due to lack of donor organs.

