Organizers of V8 Supercars draw criticism over Onlyfans star Renee Gracie’s ‘publicity stunt’ return

Officials at V8 Supercars have dubbed the efforts of OnlyFans star Renee Gracie to return to the racing circuit as a ‘publicity stunt’.

Renee, who retired from racing in 2017 to become a full-time porn star, made headlines last month when she announced her plans to buy her own racing team and enter the upcoming Bathurst 1000.

However, on Wednesday Perthnau reported that Renee’s big announcement has been ridiculed by the organisers, with an official reportedly telling the newspaper: ‘It is just a publicity stunt’.

‘She’s just using the game to sell more videos. It’s not even worth commenting because it’s not going to happen.”

Despite the backlash, Renee remains convinced that a porn star driver is just what the sport needs to bring its public image to life.

She told The Daily Telegraph in August, “There aren’t a lot of women who have run – let alone a woman who has run before and done obscene acts.”

At the time, Renee told the Telegraph that she was planning to spend about $1 million on buying her team, explaining: 'I get offers to run and race in someone else's car every other day.'

At the time, Renee told the Telegraph that she was planning to spend about $1 million on buying her team, explaining: ‘I get offers to run and race in someone else’s car every other day.’

Renee said she wanted to keep her dream alive which meant she was hoping to get wildcard entry into the Bathurst 1000.

Wildcard entries are awarded to promising crowd-pleasers or retired racers to help draw more attention to the game.

Renee later said she hadn’t been able to watch the full race for the past year because of how ‘boring’ the sport has become.

‘I take it off after a few laps because it’s repetitive and there’s not much going on. Four or five years ago the game was much better in terms of action.

Renee was part of an all-female team that competed in Bathurst in 2015. Renee also raced with Simona de Silvestro in 2016.

'There aren't many women who have raced – let alone a woman who has run and done porn': Despite the backlash, Renee is convinced that a porn star driver is the one who makes the sport her public The image needs to come alive.

Renee was part of an all-female team competing at Bathurst in 2015. Renee also raced with Simona de Silvestro in 2016.

However, Renee left the race the following year, after saying that she had to leave due to the heavy expenses of the sport.

Speaking about her decision to give up the supercar, Renee told Daily Mail Australia in July last year that she ‘can no longer afford it’.

“I had to come up with $600,000 a year for the race,” she said. ‘I had to get my own sponsors and any accidents or scratches I found on the car, I had to pay for myself.

‘We had insurance but the excess was so much that the team owners used to tell me, ‘Don’t crash – but if you do, make sure you write it down.’ Just one minor accident can cost $10,000. It is a wild game.’

Renee became an OnlyFans creator in early 2020. In August this year, the player claimed that he has earned around $10 million on the adult entertainment website so far.