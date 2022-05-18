Orioles’ Matt Harvey suspended 60 games for violating MLB’s drug policy



Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games on Tuesday for violating Main League Baseball’s joint drug prevention and remedy policy.

“The Baseball Commissioner’s Workplace introduced at present that Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has obtained an unpaid 60-game suspension for collaborating in a prohibited drug distribution in violation of Main League Baseball’s joint drug prevention and remedy program,” the MLB stated in a press release.

The date of Harvey’s suspension was earlier April 29. He has but to seem in a recreation this season.

The self-discipline appeared to narrate to Harvey’s testimony throughout Eric’s trial in February.

Okay, a former Los Angeles worker, was convicted in February of supplying medication to pitcher Tyler Scags, who overdosed on him and died. He pleaded responsible to drug trafficking after he accused Skags of counterfeit oxycodone drugs, which additionally contained fentanyl, and the federal government convicted him of drug conspiracy.

At trial, Harvey admitted to being a cocaine person earlier than and through his season with Angels in 2019. The previous New York Mets star stated he tried oxycodone offered by Scags throughout the season with Angels and likewise offered Scags with medication.

Scags, 27, died on July 1, 2019, in a lodge room in Texas, after the crew departed from Los Angeles and earlier than the beginning of the four-match collection in opposition to the Texas Rangers. Based on a coroner’s report, Scags died of asphyxiation in his vomit and had a poisonous combination of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

Harvey stated Skaggs had one other supply and did not get a lot medication from that supply. Harvey stated he had his personal drug provider to whom he needed to go to the East Coast and stated he had obtained oxycodone for scabies from that provider. Harvey was requested if he ever informed Scags to watch out when mixing.

“Wanting again, I needed to,” All-Star testified. “In baseball you do every thing you’ll be able to to remain on the sector. On the time I felt like a teammate that I needed to undergo every thing I may to assist him.”

The Related Press contributed to this report.