Orlando Bloom proves fearless as he paddleboards with a great white shark off the Malibu coast

advertisement

At first glance one could be forgiven for thinking this is a scene from Jaws, the famous Steven Spielberg film about a giant Great White shark terrorizing a small coastal community.

But the image of a menacing shark circling the paddleboard occupied by Hollywood star Orlando Bloom is actually real, when the actor caught her attention while navigating the Pacific waters off the coast of Malibu.

Bloom, 44, was with a friend when Carlos Gouna captured a clip of a ‘big juvenile white shark’ circling the waters below.

Amazing: Orlando Bloom proved fearless while paddleboarding in Malibu with a great white shark in an awe-inspiring video shared on Instagram on Tuesday READ Also Anupama will once again come forward to save the pride of the cafe, Kavya will take all the credit. Hindi News, TV

‘Paddle boarding with great whites’, he captioned the minute-long clip. ‘When fear becomes your friend and @themalibuartist captures the moment.’

He made sure to tag Gouna, a local photographer who gained fame on social media for his incredible sunset images around Malibu, only to dive deeper into the world of sharks last year.

On Orlando’s post, Carlos wrote, ‘Awesome day man. ‘You got some good looks of a big juvenile white shark. I’m happy for you! Something you’ll never forget. Very cool shark just chilling in Malibu!’

Peace and quiet: The 44-year-old actor was with a friend when Carlos Gouna captured a clip of a ‘big juvenile white shark’ circling the waters below.

Insane footage: He made sure to tag Gouna, a local photographer who gained fame on social media for his incredible sunset images around Malibu, only to dive deeper into the world of sharks last year

On Orlando’s post, Carlos wrote, ‘Awesome day man. ‘You got some good looks of a big juvenile white shark. I’m happy for you! Something you’ll never forget. Very cool shark just chilling in Malibu!’

Orlando, who once paddleboarded naked with then-girlfriend Katy Perry, knew his way around the soft-top board — and some fans noted that the “Wild” clip was reminiscent of another sea adventure from his past .

‘Yeah, we all remember the second picture of paddle boarding,’ Instagram user @zowie.oz reminded the room.

Orlando recently returned from a European vacation with fiancée Katy Perry, which began at the amfAR Gala in Capri in July.

READ Also CES 2021 Day 2: here come the gaming laptops ‘Yeah, we all remember the other pic of paddle boarding,’ Instagram user @zowie.oz reminded the room

Orlando recently returned from a European vacation with fiancée Katy Perry, which began at the amfAR gala in Capri in July.

Bloom and Perry first began dating in 2016, before separating, only to rekindle their romance in 2018.

They will announce their engagement in early 2019 when the Pirates of the Caribbean star popped the big question during a helicopter ride that his ladylove later called a very James Bond move.

‘We landed on the roof’ [in Los Angeles] And my whole family and all my friends were there. He did very well,’ he confessed.