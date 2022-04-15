Orlando FreeFall: Florida lawmaker calls for ‘loophole’ in law to be closed after teenager died on ride



A Florida lawmaker wants to remove what Florida law calls a “loophole” for which Orlando Freefall did not have to display a “maximum weight” sign outside the ride.

An operating manual for Florida, March 24, after Tire Sampson, 14, of Orlando, Florida, died after falling from an Orlando Freefall Ride at Icon Park. Orlando Freefall State That maximum passenger weighs just over 286 pounds. Sampson is said to be 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 360 pounds.

Florida law allows amusement park ride makers to determine what goes on and off outside the passenger restriction sign displayed at the entrance to the ride.

Geraldine Thompson, a Florida House of Representatives member who represents parts of Orlando, said a ride should be required by law to show any height or weight restriction.

“We have to make sure there are signboards that indicate height and weight restrictions as you approach the ride,” Thompson said. “It should be absolutely mandatory so that, as the consumer approaches the ride, he knows what the height and weight restrictions are and the family members and friends who are with the person know what the restrictions are.”

Thompson commented on social media reports that the “rider eligibility” sign displayed outside the Orlando Freefall, calling it “problematic.”

The sign reportedly lists the minimum height for a person to enter the ride, but does not specify the weight. Slingshot Group of Companies will not disclose to Gadget Clock Digital whether the ride showed a weight limit before the teenager died.

Additionally, Thompson said that amusement park ride operators need to have a number of necessary training times, adding that the training component should not be such as “checkoff” at present.

“I think a certain amount of training is needed, a certain amount of training is needed,” Thompson said. “For example, when I go to the hair salon, I know that the stylist has received over a hundred hours of training and it assures me that, you know, maybe my hair will not fall out. But, in this, for example, we are talking about life and death.

“And I know that a form has been filled out and sent to the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, but it should not be just a checkoff. You know, you check the box and you send it. There will be a sign-off and some kind of certificate that the operators have completed the necessary training. “

Michael Haggard, who represents Tire’s mother Nakia Dodd, said Orlando Freefall has a weight limit, but added that it is “not disclosed to anyone”. Click on Orlando .

Ken Martin, an amusement park ride safety analyst and consultant, told Gadget Clock Digital that a uniform code is required to state what amusement parks need to display passenger restrictions, contrary to current Florida state law that allows manufacturers to decide.

Martin said “multiple factors” led Sampson to the incident involved, but said the ride operator should have noticed that the shoulder girdle was not low enough.

“I think there were a number of factors that led to this incident,” Martin said. We know that shoulder restraint is not what it used to be, and you know it’s a problem. “

An accident report filled in by an employee stated that the seat harness was locked after the tire fell off.

“Freefall was coming … down the tower. When the magnet was engaged, the patron came out of the seat,” one employee wrote in the report. “Harness was still down and locked when the ride stopped.”

Martin added that there should have been scales outside the ride that would have weighed Sampson properly. He added that amusement park rides have specially designed scales that do not show a person’s weight, but show green or red, indicating whether they are suitable for the ride.

Sampson’s father said in an interview with Orlando 35 that his son could say something that didn’t feel right.

“When the journey started, he was feeling unwell. That’s when he started to get upset,” Yarnell Sampson said. Fox 35 tells Orlando . “She was referring to her friends … ‘If I don’t do this … please tell my mom and dad I love them.’ He must have felt something to say. “

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has announced that it has hired a forensic engineer from Quest Engineering to assist in the investigation of the Freefall incident.

Florida Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried said the investigation could result in possible rule changes if confirmed.

In a statement to Gadget Clock Digital, Trevor Arnold, an attorney representing the Orlando Freefall operator, said the operator was working with the state department in their investigation.

“The Orlando Eagle Drop has continued to cooperate with all state agencies and departments at each level in conducting their respective investigations,” Arnold said. “We welcome Friday’s commitment by Florida lawmakers to make changes to our industry. We are committed to working with those responsible to make a difference, because public safety is a top priority for the Orlando Eagle Drop.”