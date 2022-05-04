Orlando FreeFall: Officials release additional 911 calls following tragic incident: ‘Somebody just died’



Officials in Orlando, Florida have released additional audio related to the March 24 incident where a teenager fell off a ride to an amusement park and died.

Tire Sampson, 14, fell Orlando March 24 Freefall Ride at ICON Park.

Additional audio of 911 calls made to authorities by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was released on Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday.

One person made an emotional call to authorities after Sampson fell from Orlando Freefall.

“Someone just fell,” said the caller.

The 911 operator repeatedly tried to ask the caller where the incident took place, but had trouble locating multiple caller rides, which recently opened in December.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. He needs help,” said the caller.

An additional 911 caller said Orlando Freefall’s “someone just fell” when the 911 operator asked where the incident had taken place.

“It’s on a new ride on i-Drive. Someone fell off it.” Caller Dr. “Someone died there.”

Audio of 911 calls previously reported by Gadget Clock Digital indicates that Sampson “fell right off the seat.”

“The matter went down from the drop, and when it came close to the bottom and braked, the man fell off the seat, and the bam went straight through the chair and just flop. It was the biggest smack I’ve ever heard in my life… like me.” I saw him hit the ground, “said 911 Caller.

As seen in the video footage of the incident Orlando The 14-year-old died moments before the freefall ride.

A police report on the incident, published in Gadget Clock Digital on Monday, said several eyewitnesses told police that half of Sampson Ride’s points appeared to have fallen there.

When Sampson hit the ground, eyewitnesses said he was still breathing, but unresponsive. Sampson was in Orlando, Florida on vacation with friends.

The sheriff’s office did not release additional evidence from witnesses and said an active investigation into the incident was ongoing.

An operating manual for Orlando says freefall ride The maximum passenger weight is just over 286 pounds. Sampson, who lives in Missouri, is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and is said to have weighed 360 pounds.

According to a video obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, a man is heard to ask, “Have you examined him?” After falling from Sampson Ride.

“Yes. The lights were on,” one person said in the video.

“Are you sure you tested him?” One person said

“Yes. The light was on. The light was on,” replied another.

According to FOX 35 Orlando, on March 25, Sampson’s family filed an unjust death lawsuit against Icon Park, The Singshot Group, the maker of the ride and the construction company that built the ride.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its commissioned engineering report, conducted by Quest Engineering in April, stating that a “proximity sensor” for the shoes used by Sampson was “manually loose,” meaning that the SAMS was correct. Seats

Nicky Fried, commissioner of agriculture and consumer services in Florida, told a news conference that the seat’s proximity sensor had been “disrupted” by allowing a safety light to illuminate, allowing Sampson to ride his bike even though he was not “properly secured to the seat.”

Samson’s shoe was a proximity sensor that was “manually loosened, adjusted and tightened to allow a restraint opening close to seven inches,” according to the report.

According to reports, typically, the range is about three inches.

In a statement to Gadget Clock, Trevor Arnold, an attorney representing operator Orlando Slinshot, said the company followed all protocols and security measures.

“Orlando Slingshot has fully cooperated with the state in the early stages of its investigation and we will continue to do so until it is formally over,” Arnold said. “All protocols, procedures, and safety measures provided by Ride’s manufacturer were followed. Today’s report recommends a thorough review of Ride’s design, safety, operation, restraint, and history – which we certainly welcome. Working with the Florida Legislature to implement industry changes.” Forward, because the safety of our patrons is always our top priority. “

The ride has been closed since March 24. Depending on the outcome of the department’s investigation, it could well be closed, Fried said during a previous news conference.