World

Orphan Rides ‘Magic Powder’ From Haiti to Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Orphan Rides ‘Magic Powder’ From Haiti to Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Orphan Rides ‘Magic Powder’ From Haiti to Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock

Orphan Rides ‘Magic Powder’ From Haiti to Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock

Orphan Rides ‘Magic Powder’ From Haiti to Winter Olympics – Gadget Clock

Call it love at first snowflake.

Long before he became Haiti’s first Winter Olympian, at the Beijing Games on Sunday, Richardson Viano was a scared orphan who’d just arrived in France from the poor Caribbean nation.

His new adoptive parents were driving him to their home in the French Alps. Their route that day in 2005 — from the airport where he had just disembarked, so nervous about his unfamiliar surroundings that he clung to his new dad’s leg — took them over a high Alpine pass.

It was resplendent with fresh snow and bathed in sunshine, so Andrea and Silvia Viano decided to stop to let 3-year-old Richardson take in the view.

“I said, ‘Look Richie, this is where you are going to live,'” his mother recalled. “‘See the snow and everything?’”

He’d later coin his own phrase for it: “The magic powder.”

It magically lifted his mood that day, when a snowflake landed on his nose.

“It melted with the warmth,” his mother remembers. “He started laughing.”

And so was planted the first seed of what became a passion for skiing that, at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center in the mountains northwest of downtown Beijing, turned Viano into an Olympic history-maker for the island of his birth.

“It’s a great honor,” the 19-year-old said. And, he hopes, an inspiration for others in Haiti.

“If other Haitians can ski, that would be incredible,” he said. “I want to give them a message of hope, of strength, no matter the sport. What’s important is to never give up, to fight. Anything can happen if you believe.”

READ Also  New Yorkers Urged To Stay Off Roads As Wintry Mix Moves Through Region – Gadget Clock

Well, yes, and no.

With his mother on hand to watch him race, he tumbled a few gates into the men’s giant slalom course that was hard to see in falling snow and fog. He was far from alone in being caught in treacherous conditions. Of 87 starters, 33 didn’t complete the first of two runs — Viano among them.

“‘The magic powder’ was treacherous today,” his mother said. “It would have been nice if that snowflake could have brought him a bit more luck.”

Viano hopes to do better in the men’s slalom on Wednesday. And the big picture of his life so far is still impressive.

“It’s an amazing adventure when I think about it: leaving Haiti, arriving in the mountains, starting to ski a bit by chance. My dad was a mountain guide and he put me on skis as soon as I arrived, in 2005, and I’ve skied pretty much all the time ever since,” he said.

“It really is a passion.”

#Orphan #Rides #Magic #Powder #Haiti #Winter #Olympics #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  know what is metaverse who will change facebook

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment