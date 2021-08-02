Osama Bin Laden Brother’s Ibrahim Bin Laden House Is On Sale In America

The luxurious mansion lying vacant for 20 years is in Los Angeles, USA. This mansion is about to be sold for about $2 billion.

New Delhi. The mansion built in America of Ibrahim bin Laden, brother of Osama bin Laden, the world’s most dangerous terrorist, is now about to be sold. The luxurious mansion lying vacant for 20 years is in Los Angeles, USA. The news of the sale of this mansion has gone viral. This mansion is about to be sold for about $2 billion.

Ibrahim bin Laden bought this mansion in 1983

Significantly, Los Angeles is the most expensive city in America. In 1983 this mansion was bought by Ibrahim bin Laden. Then for this he had paid a price of about 20 lakh dollars i.e. Rs 1.48 crore. But this mansion is lying vacant for the last 20 years. There is no one living in it.

Ibrahim stopped living in the mansion after the attack

The haveli is built on a total of two acres of land. It is within walking distance of the famous Los Angeles hotels Bel Air and Bel Air Country Club. Based on its location, its price is justified. According to media reports, when Osama bin Laden attacked the World Trade Center in 2001, the mansion has been lying vacant since then. After this big terrorist attack, Ibrahim stopped living in it. Let us tell you that Osama bin Laden was killed on May 2, 2011 in the operation of the US Army in the city of Abbottabad, Pakistan.

was created in 1931

This mansion was built in 1931. It has seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. With this, there is a lot of space on the exterior of the building. According to media reports, Ibrahim bin Laden lived at the place of his ex-wife Christine. But he left it after the 9/11 attacks.