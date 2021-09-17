Osama’s uncle, a terrorist arrested from Delhi, took refuge in Prayagraj

Highlights Whether he surrendered or not, nothing is clear

Prayagraj police are refusing to surrender

Humayun is Osama’s uncle, a terrorist arrested in Delhi.

Anandraj, Prayagraj

Another connection has now emerged in Prayagraj after the arrest of Osama bin Laden, a terrorist from Delhi, who was conspiring to shake the country. Late on Friday night, in a dramatic manner, at the Kareli police station in Prayagraj, a case of surrender of Osama’s uncle Humaid-ur-Rehman, who was wanted by the OTMA, came to light. At the same time, Prayagraj police are denying that Humaid-ur-Rehman has surrendered.

In fact, the ATS is working to link terrorist links. The ATS is also raiding the homes of Osama’s relatives. In all this, Osama’s uncle Humaid-ur-Rehman has fled the house. What the ATS is looking for.

Works at the behest of a brother sitting in Dubai

There was a lot of movement in front of Prayagraj police station on Friday. Earlier, a team of Delhi Police and ATS had arrested the main accused of spreading terror in India and had revealed many things during the interrogation. Whose connection was being made directly to Prayagraj.

Prayagraj police are still refusing

Osama’s uncle Humaid-ur-Rehman could not be apprehended by the Delhi Police or the ATS. According to the information received, the case of Osama’s uncle Humaid Urrahman surrendering in a dramatic manner on Friday evening went to the police station. According to sources, Hamed Ur Rehman was later shifted from Kareli police station to another police station for security reasons. However, Prayagraj police officials are denying everything.

Humaid Ur Rehman has ties to Dubai!

Humayun ur Rehman appears to be an uncle in relation to Osama, who was arrested from Delhi. Osama’s father, Humaid-ur-Rehman, is known from Dubai as an ISI handler. Many people were involved in terrorist operations. Joe Humayun ur Rehman was handling the mission in India at the behest of his brother who was sitting in Dubai. Humaid-ur-Rehman is the father-in-law of Amir Beg’s sister who was arrested in Lucknow and a man sitting in Dubai used to send messages to India. Which Humayun ur Rehman gave to different people.