Oscar bans Will Smith for 10 years, comedian Chris Rock was slapped! Oscar bans Will Smith for 10 years

Some time ago, during the Hollywood award show Oscar, Will Smith was caught in a controversy and he slapped Chris Ross. Now a decision has been taken which is under discussion. Will Smith was banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years on Friday, two weeks after the actor took the world by storm at a mid-stage ceremony for slapping comedian Chris Rock.

Smith is not allowed to attend any other events organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the next decade. The board’s decision, set out in a letter to academy chiefs, last month called for “King Richard”

Smith won’t revoke the Best Actor award, nor mention any restrictions on future Oscar nominations. “The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years with effect from April 8, 2022, the actor shall not be allowed to participate in any show,”

Will Smith is a great actor and he has won many awards. The kind of action done by him was quite shocking and no one thought that something like this would happen.

Will Smith is one of those stars who is very much liked in India as well and has a great fan following. At present, any of his films are not a part of the news yet, but the blast is certain in the coming time.

