Oscar nominations revealed, with 10 movies to be announced as 2022 best picture nominees | FULL LIST



LOS ANGELES — Nominations for the 94th Oscars were announced, and this year, a major change takes effect for the coveted best picture category.

Actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross revealed nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories in a live presentation.

2022’s big change: There will be 10 movies announced as best picture nominees. For the past decade, it’s been a sliding range of five to 10 nominees. Most years had eight or nine.

This year’s best picture nominees are: “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story.”

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony returns to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will have a host at the helm for the first time since 2018.

*Scroll down for a list of all 23 categories, which will be updated with nominees once announced.*

Academy Award categories

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Directing

“Belfast” Kenneth Branagh

“Drive My Car” Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“Licorice Pizza” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Power of the Dog” Jane Campion

“West Side Story” Steven Spielberg

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter”

Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart in “Spencer”

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!”

Will Smith in “King Richard”

Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kostur, CODA

Jessie Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Music (Original Song)

Be Alive from King Richard

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto

Down to Joy from Belfast

No Time to Die from No Time to Die

Somehow You Do from Four Good Days

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Film Editing

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“tick, tick…BOOM!”

International Feature Film

“Drive My Car” Japan

“Flee” Denmark

“The Hand of God” Italy

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” Bhutan

“The Worst Person in the World” Norway

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

Production Design

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Mark your calendars: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special “On The Red Carpet” coverage leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with “On The Red Carpet” for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.