Oscar nominations to be revealed today, with 10 movies announced as best picture nominees | 2022 predictions, how to watch live



LOS ANGELES — Oscar nominations are just hours away, and this year, a major change takes effect for the coveted best picture category.

The nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards, which air March 27 on ABC, will be revealed this morning.

Actors Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross will announce nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories in a live presentation starting at 8:18 a.m. ET/5:18 a.m. PT. Watch the nominations live on this website or through our streaming apps on Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

2022’s big change: There will be 10 movies announced as best picture nominees. For the past decade, it’s been a sliding range of five to 10 nominees. Most years had eight or nine.

Of the 276 films eligible, several scored key nominations with other voting bodies and are now likely contenders in the Oscars race.

*Scroll down for a list of all 23 categories, which will be updated with nominees once announced.*

“Belfast,” “Dune,” “Licorice Pizza,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” were nominated for top prizes in both this year’s Producers Guild Awards and Directors Guild Awards.

Last year’s biggest box-office hits, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “No Time to Die,” didn’t make the cut, but there could be surprises on Tuesday morning.

The Screen Actors Guilds Awards also ranks high among reliable Oscar bellwethers. “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “House of Gucci” and “King Richard” were nominated for the guild’s top award, best ensemble.

Will Smith’s “King Richard” performance — his take on the father of tennis superstars Serena and Venus Williams — shines in the award-season spotlight. He’s landed leading role nods from SAG and the British Academy Film Awards along with a 2022 Golden Globe Awards win.

Other SAG nominees for best male lead actor are: Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”) and Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”). Up for the SAG Award’s best female lead are: Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”).

Also notable: “Dune” and “The Power Of The Dog” lead the nominations for this year’s BAFTAs, and “West Side Story” won several big awards at the Globes.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony returns to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will have a host at the helm for the first time since 2018.

Academy Award categories

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Animated Short Film

Costume Design

Live Action Short Film

Music (Original Score)

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Best Picture

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Production Design

Visual Effects

Mark your calendars: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special “On The Red Carpet” coverage leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with “On The Red Carpet” for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.