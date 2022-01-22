Entertainment

Oscar winner Regina King’s family ‘devastated’ by son Ian Alexander Jr.’s death at 26

The one baby of actress Regina King has died, the star confirmed late Friday.

Ian Alexander Jr., who turned 26 on Wednesday, took his personal life, King confirmed to Individuals journal.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest degree by the lack of Ian,” King mentioned in an announcement to Individuals. “He’s such a vivid mild who cared so deeply in regards to the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration throughout this personal time. Thanks.”

CELEBRITIES HONOR LOUIE ANDERSON AFTER HIS DEATH

King’s son labored as a disc jockey. His father, Ian Alexander Sr., is a report producer and King’s ex-husband, in keeping with Individuals. The couple had separated in 2007 and King raised her son as a single guardian, the report mentioned.

Regina King poses with the Oscar for best supporting actress for "If Beale Street Could Talk," Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Associated Press)
King, 51, a local of Cincinnati, gained an Academy Award in 2018 for her position as Sharon Rivers in “If Beale Avenue Might Discuss.”

Her different movies embrace “Boyz n the Hood,” “Jerry Maguire,” “How Stella Acquired Her Groove Again,” “Daddy Day Care,” “Ray,” and 2021’s “The Tougher They Fall.”

When King turned 50, her son paid tribute to his mom on Instagram.

Regina King arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 

“Completely satisfied birthday to my co, so extraordinarily happy with you and impressed by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To have the ability to watch you are taking this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is one thing i’ll perpetually be pleased about.”

If you happen to or somebody you recognize is having ideas of suicide, please contact the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).(*26*)


