Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney's show Mom ends after eight seasons with 6.2 mn US viewers

The CBS comedy Mom signed off after eight seasons ultimate week ahead of 6.2 million US viewers, essentially the most consuming viewers of its remaining season.

The Chuck Lorre-produced comedy starring Allison Janney ended alongside with her title character in an Alcoholics Nameless assembly. Anna Farris, who grew to become the collection co-star for seven seasons taking part in Janney’s daughter however left for varied tasks after ultimate yr, did not fabricate an look throughout the finale.

Within the fast “conceitedness card” that seems with the ultimate credit score, Lorre wrote, “For 170 episodes, we wrapped jokes spherical hope … Thanks in your improve.”

With one different tv season winding down, CBS grew to become the most-watched community in high time ultimate week, averaging 5 million viewers. NBC had 3.7 million, ABC had 2.9 million, Fox had 2.3 million, Univision had 1.29 million, Telemundo had 1.27 million and Ion Tv had 930,000.

Fox Information Channel led the cable networks, averaging 2.29 million viewers in high time. MSNBC had 1.44 million, HGTV had 1.19 million, CNN had 915,000 and TNT had 905,000.

ABC’s World Information Tonight led the night time recordsdata rankings escape with a mean of 9 million viewers. NBC’s Nightly Information had 7.6 million and the CBS Night Information had 5.6 million.

For the week, the 20 most-watched reveals in high time, their networks and viewerships:

1. NCIS, CBS, 8.94 million.

2. 60 Minutes, CBS, 7.99 million.

3. FBI, CBS, 7.69 million

4. The Equalizer, CBS, 7.39 million.

5. Youthful Sheldon, CBS, 7.21 million.

6. Chicago Hearth, NBC, 7.08 million.

7. Blue Bloods (Friday, 10 p.m.), CBS, 7.07 million.

8. Chicago Med, NBC, 7.06 million.

9. Blue Bloods (Friday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 6.36 million.

10. Mom, CBS, 6.17 million.

11. American Idol, ABC, 6.11 million.

12. The Declare (Monday), NBC, 6.03 million.

13. Chicago PD, NBC, 5.94 million.

14. NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS, 5.85 million.

15. 911, Fox, 5.83 million.

16. FBI: Most Wished, CBS, 5.79 million.

17. The Declare (Tuesday), NBC, 5.75 million.

18. United States of Al, CBS, 5.23 million.

19. The Neighborhood, CBS, 5.11 million.

20. This is Us, NBC, 5.08 million.