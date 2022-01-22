Oscar-winning actress Regina King’s son dies at 26: ‘Such a bright light’

Oscar-winning actress Regina King’s son dies at 26: ‘Such a bright mild’



(WFLA) – Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., died Friday, in accordance with a assertion from the Oscar-winning actress.

“Our household is devastated at the deepest stage by the lack of Ian,” King stated in a assertion shared with retailers together with In the present day and Folks. “He’s such a bright mild who cared so deeply in regards to the happiness of others. Our household asks for respectful consideration throughout this personal time. Thanks.”

Each retailers reported Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide.

Rock celebrity Meat Loaf dies at 74



Information of Alexander Jr.’s dying got here two days after his twenty sixth birthday. He was the one baby of King and her ex-husband, file producer Ian Alexander Sr.

Like his father, Alexander Jr. additionally labored within the music enterprise, having launched his debut single “Work It Out” in 2021 beneath the identify Desduné. He additionally launched a tune known as “Inexperienced Eyes” on Jan. 7.

King, an Oscar-winner for her efficiency in “If Beale Avenue May Discuss,” had beforehand gushed about her son’s musical skills on social media, writing in 2021 that she was “nonetheless beaming” a day after watching him carry out.

Timeline of Petito disappearance, Laundrie manhunt



When you or somebody you recognize is considering of harming themselves, the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers free assist at 1-800-273-8255. Beginning on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents may also be linked to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For extra about threat components and warning indicators, go to the group’s official web site.