Oscars 2022 list of nominations for 94th academy awards an Indian film also in the list. Oscars 2022: Read the full nomination list of 94 Academy Awards

Oscars 2022 list of nominations for 94th academy awards

best film

Belfast

coda

don’t look up

drive my car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Ale

the power of the dog

West Side Story

best actor

Andrew Garfield (Tick Tick… Boom)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of Dog)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Javier Bardem (Being the Recordos)

best actress

Jessica Chastain (The Ice of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mother)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

best supporting actor

Kieran Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Cody Smit McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Supporting Actress

Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana Debos (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Anjanue Alice (King Richard)

best director

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jan Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Rusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Best International Feature Film

drive my car

flea

the hand of god

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary (Short)

Audible

lead me home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs For Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Documentary Feature Film

Ascension

attica

flea

summer of soul

writing with fire

