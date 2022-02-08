Oscars 2022 list of nominations for 94th academy awards an Indian film also in the list. Oscars 2022: Read the full nomination list of 94 Academy Awards

Entertainment

Oscars 2022: Read the full nomination list of 94 Academy Awards

Oscars 2022: Read the full nomination list of 94 Academy Awards
best film

Belfast
coda
don’t look up
drive my car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Ale
the power of the dog
West Side Story

best actor

Andrew Garfield (Tick Tick… Boom)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of Dog)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Javier Bardem (Being the Recordos)

best actress

Jessica Chastain (The Ice of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mother)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

best supporting actor

Kieran Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Cody Smit McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Supporting Actress

Jesse Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana Debos (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Anjanue Alice (King Richard)

best director

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jan Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Rusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Best International Feature Film

drive my car
flea
the hand of god
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary (Short)

Audible
lead me home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs For Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Best Documentary Feature Film

Ascension
attica
flea
summer of soul
writing with fire

best original song

Be Alive – King Richard
Dos Orugitas – Encanto
Down to Joy – Belfast
No Time To Die Title Trail
Samhau You Do – Four Good Days

animated feature film

encanto
flea
Luke
The Michelle Versus Machine
Raya and the Last Dragons

best animation short film

Affairs of the Art
bescia
box ballet
Robin Robin
the windshield wiper

best sound

Belfast
Dune
no time to die
the power of the dog
westside story

best original score

Don’t Look Up – Nicolas Brittel
Dune – Hans Zimmer
Encanto – Germain Franco
Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog – Johnny Greenwood

