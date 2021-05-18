OSSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Inspector of Supplies Post @ossc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates





Odisha Workers Choice Fee (OSSC) has declared the provisional outcome for the Inspector of Supplies-2017 put up on its official web site -ossc.gov.in/. Obtain PDF right here.

OSSC Provisional Result 2021: Odisha Workers Choice Fee (OSSC) has declared the provisional outcome for the Inspector of Supplies-2017 put up. All such candidates who’ve appeared within the varied spherical of choice course of for Inspector of Supplies -2017 Examination can verify the checklist of provisional outcome accessible on the official web site of Odisha Workers Choice Fee -ossc.gov.in/.

In accordance with the quick notification launched by Odisha Workers Choice Fee (OSSC), a complete of 74 candidates have been provisionally certified for Inspector of Supplies -2017.

It’s famous that OSSC had earlier carried out the doc verification spherical for Inspector of Supplies-2017. A complete of 187 candidates have been appealed within the doc verification spherical for the put up of Inspector of Supplies-2017.

All such candidates appeared within the varied spherical of choice course of for the put up of Inspector of Supplies-2017 (towards commercial no-3237/OSSC Dt 08.09.2017 and corrigendum No. 3367/OSSC dated 16.09.2017 and in continuation to this Fee’s Notification No. 4235/OSSC dt. 10.12.2020) can verify the provisional outcome accessible on the official web site. You possibly can verify the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given under.

Direct Hyperlink for OSSC Provisional Result 2021for Inspector of Supplies Post

The way to Obtain: OSSC Provisional Result 2021for Inspector of Supplies Post