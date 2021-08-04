Otelo Saraiva de Carvalho, 84, Dies; Key Figure in Portugal Revolt

Otelo Saraiva de Carvalho, a Portuguese army officer who helped organize the almost bloodless overthrow of his country’s dictatorship in 1974 and who then served a prison sentence for inciting terrorism, died on 25 July in a military hospital in Lisbon. He was 84 years old.

His death was confirmed by his son, Sergio, who did not cite a cause but said his father had had heart problems.

Mr. Saraiva de Carvalho, widely known by his first name, was one of the officers who planned and led the ousting of the right-wing dictatorship in Portugal on April 25, 1974, paving the way for the country’s return to democracy. The coup became known as the Carnation Revolution after jubilant citizens adorned soldiers’ rifles with red carnations.

Much of the revolution was sparked by discontent within the military; the regime had forced soldiers to fight the African independence movements in the colonized countries of Angola, Mozambique and Guinea-Bissau. After the coup, Portugal’s colonial rule quickly ended and all three countries gained independence.