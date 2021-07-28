Other Diseases May Surge in Latin America as Prevention and Treatment Falter

The coronavirus pandemic is paving the way for other preventable diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean, interfering with routine vaccinations and medical treatment in one of the hardest-hit regions in the world, officials warned on Wednesday. the World Health Organization.

There has been a sharp decline in measles vaccinations across the region, and a recent survey found that the pandemic has slowed efforts to diagnose and treat viral B and C infections across Latin America and the Caribbean.

“More than 300,000 children, mainly in Brazil and Mexico, missed their routine immunizations last year, leaving them vulnerable to deadly but preventable infections,” said Dr Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Organization for Health. health, part of WHO

“If we don’t reverse these trends, we risk an avalanche of worsening health problems in the Americas,” she added. “Soon, Covid-19 will not be the only health crisis requiring the attention of countries.”