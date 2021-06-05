Oti Mabuse dazzles in gold gown while Davina McCall dons sleeveless dress for Masked Dancer final



Judges Oti Mabuse and Davina McCall made positive to show heads for The Masked Dancer final on Saturday.

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti, 30, dazzled in a sweeping gold gown that featured not solely a cape but additionally a wonderful excessive neck.

Sporting her raven tresses weaved right into a plaited bun, Oti appeared sensational when she shared snaps of her finale look on Instagram carrying a full face of expertly-applied glam.

Davina, 53, lower a classy silhouette in a wonderful sleeveless dress.

Sporting her shiny brunette hair unfastened and exhibiting off her trim determine in the floor-length blue gown, Davina appeared radiant as she took to the judging panel for the final time.

The doting mom opted for a pure make-up look, ensuring her smile was the centre of consideration with a swipe of pale pink lipstick.

Hours earlier a makeup-free Oti was seen leaving London’s BBC studios wanting radiant following her look on Saturday Kitchen.

The South African dancer wore a zebra print dress beneath a floor-length beige cardigan and opted for consolation in a pair of white trainers.

She wore her lengthy raven hair unfastened and made positive to flash photographers a smile as she went about her day.

Throughout The Masked Dancer’s semi-final on Friday, Kelly Brook was unmasked as Frog while Craig Revel Horwood was unveiled as Knickerbocker Glory.

Through the newest double elimination, Strictly Come Dancing choose Craig, 56, was the primary to be revealed leaving his co-star and present choose Oti elated.

Oti was the one choose to guess accurately Craig was Knickerbocker Glory while the remainder of the panel – Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina and visitor John Bishop – wrongly predicted Rylan Clark-Neal, Jason Donovan and Paul O’Grady.

Resulting from Oti and Craig working collectively on Strictly, she as a professional and he as a choose, the dancer was in a position to suss out his specific stroll, saying: ‘It is that stroll you will have, I used to be like: “Oh!”

‘It was simply that second, I used to be like I’ve seen this particular person stroll away earlier than… then all of the items began coming in.’

Speaking after the massive reveal, Craig joked that it was ‘torture, darling’, he continued: ‘I do not dance typically. I strive sitting behind the desk, such as you lot. While you’ve bought a head on you, you do not see something.

‘It was a complete different expertise, so happy I did this, it is good for me as a choose, darling, a imply and harsh one, to truly come up and problem myself.

‘I used to be extraordinarily nervous, I actually really feel for the celebrities [on Strictly] … not that I’ll change any of my opinions, I do really feel for them because it’s terrifying.’

Speaking about his motive to participate, Craig mentioned: ‘To show myself that I’ve the heart to do one thing like this, takes me again to being 23, that entire expertise once more!’

Subsequent as much as be unmasked was Frog who turned out to be none aside from mannequin and presenter Kelly, 41, leaving the judging panel surprised.

Once more, the one choose to guess accurately was Oti who predicted that it was Kelly beneath the Frog costume while her co-stars guessed the likes of Katie Value, Caprice and Carol Vorderman.

Speaking after the reveal, Kelly mentioned: ‘I’ve at all times cherished dancing, I’ve not danced for years. I can pat myself on the again and say: “Yeah, I did that’ it has been the perfect expertise ever”.’

It comes after Zoe Ball was unmasked as Llama while Christopher Dean was unveiled as Beagle on Thursday evening’s version of The Masked Dancer.

Saturday evening’s final will see Zip, Squirrel, Scarecrow and Carwash compete.