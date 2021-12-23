OTT becomes a new platform to get work, name and price

Due to the closure of cinema halls, he was not able to reach his films to the audience. In such a situation, OTT platform appeared as an alternative.

Aarti Saxena

Due to the closure of cinema halls, he was not able to reach his films to the audience. In such a situation, OTT platform appeared as an alternative. Many producers have reduced their losses by premiering their films on OTT. During this, predictions were made about the ending of cinemas. Today movies are also being shown in theaters and OTT channels are also running. With the emergence of OTT channels, many artists got all three names, price and work. Manoj Bajpayee, who became famous for playing the role of Bhikhu Mhatre in ‘Satya’, was given the same discussion by OTT with the same discussion.

Five years ago, very few people knew the name of the Over the Top (OTT) platform, but today OTT is being seen as a strong alternative to theatres. The telecast of the best web series, variety of entertaining shows and films with popular actors in Chhote Se Mobile has made the audience almost a slave to OTT. OTT also proved to be a big platform for those films which were made for years and were not able to release in theatres. When the work increased for the artists, many artists like Babi Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Karisma Kapoor got new opportunities. In 2021, many great web series were seen on the OTT platform.

who were discussed

Web series like ‘Family Man 2’ and ‘Scam 92’ dominated OTT in 2021. Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘The Family Man 2’ and Hansal Mehta’s web series ‘Scam 92’ were well received by the audience. Hansal Mehta’s Prateek Gandhi starrer ‘Scam 92’ was based on Harshad Mehta’s life. This famous stock broker was not presented as a villain in the series. This series was well liked. ‘Gullak 2’ ‘Dhindora’ ‘The Last Hour’, ‘Sunflower’, ‘Caddy’, ‘Mumbai Diaries’, ‘November Stories’, ‘The Empire’, ‘Bombay Begum’, ‘Azeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’, ‘Made Web series like ‘In Heaven’, ‘Tandav’, ‘Money Hygge 5’, ‘Bab Biswas’, ‘Arya’ were liked by the audience.

bajpayee got stronger

OTT made Manoj Bajpayee once again settled in the hearts of the people. His web series ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Family Man 2’ were equally appreciated. In a way, Bajpayee shone as an OTT star. Divendu Barua’s ability emerged from the character of Munna Bhaiya in the series ‘Mirzapur’. Artists like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat were roped in in the web series.

Similarly, Sunil Grover, who played Guththi in ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’, was well-liked in the ‘Sun Flower’ web series. Radhika Madan for ‘Ray’, Ashutosh Rana for ‘Pagalat’ and Nawazuddin Siddiko for ‘Serious Man’. Abhishek Bachchan who is struggling to make his mark in Bollywood has been seen active in web series of OTT platforms.

Recently his web series ‘Bab Biswas’ has come in front of the audience. Bachchan’s work was highly appreciated. Due to OTT, today Abhishek Bachchan is reaching the hearts of the audience with his acting. Gujarati actor Prateek Gandhi was showered with love from the audience after playing the character of Harshad Mehta in the OTT web series ‘Scam 92’.

Madhuri also on OTT in 2022

OTT channels are making a strategy to improve their ratings and reach more and more viewers. Under this, it is important to premiere the films of popular artists on their channel and give them work in their web series. From ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ (Amitabh Bachchan), ‘Radhe’ (Salman Khan) to ‘Atrangi Re’ (Akshay Kumar), films with popular actors were released by OTT channels. In 2022, famous actress Madhuri Dixit’s web series ‘Anamika’ will be in front of the audience.

Before Madhuri, Bollywood actresses, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Kiara Advani, Jhanvi Kapoor have also appeared on OTT. Raveena Tandon will also be seen on OTT channels next year. OTT has been able to increase its reach in the last two years.