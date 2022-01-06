OTT ready with new shows and web series in the new year

During the Corona period in 2020 and 2021, the audience had only the support of OTT.

Even in 2022, the OTT platform is in full swing to entertain the audience. So in the new year, while the sequels and new episodes of the previous hit web shows will be seen, many new shows will also increase the glory of OTT. Not only this, many famous celebrities are also going to start their innings on the OTT platform this year.

The new year’s Harry Potter reunion show is tempting. Deepika Padukone’s film Gheeriyaan is also going to release on M Jaan Prime Video in which Ananya Pandey and Siddharth Chaturvedi are in the lead roles. This film will mark the debut of Deepika Padukone on this platform. Campus Diary will also be released on January 7 in MX Player. In January 2022 itself, Kaun Banegi Shikharvati will come on Zee5 in which Naseeruddin Shah is in an important role. Yeh Kaali-Kali Aankhen will also release on January 14. The story revolves around the daughter of a politician who is ready to do anything to marry her lover.

Producer-director Vipul Shah along with Shefali Shah is bringing the web series Human Disney Haat Star related to medical crime in January itself. Apart from this, the film Murder at Teesri Manzil 302, Wah Zindagi and Turtle starring the late Irrfan Khan have also been released on Zee Five. Not only this, according to the news, Bollywood’s hit heroine Anushka Sharma is also making her digital debut on OTT with a big budget film.

Sequels and new serials of hit web series in 2022

Once again a new series of Paatal Lok will be seen. A new series of Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime is also coming. The sequel of Panchayat starring Neena Gupta and Raghuveer Yadav will also enthrall the audience. This is a comedy web series. Sequel of Arshad Warsi’s web series Asur is also coming soon. After the immense success of Part 1 and Part 2 of the famous web series Mirzapur starring Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi, Mirzapur Part 3 is also going to release in 2022.

Apart from this, the next part of Mumbai Diaries 2, Family Man 2, I Made in Heaven in 2019 is also coming. The second sequel of the Jennifer Bigett starrer Code M will also air soon. Arya Ka Part 2 starring Sushmita Sen is all set to become Aarya 2.

The arrival of many famous stars on OTT in 2022

As the saying goes, the small screen has not remained small. Similarly, OTT is no longer a small screen. Now popular stars of the big screen are also making their debut. Like Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Julka, Tamannaah, Ajay Devgan Shahid Kapoor. Ajay Devgn will be seen in Rudra The Age of Darkness, Tamannaah Bhatia in Yaar Dost, Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Julka in Tanuja Chandra’s web series All Women, Shahid Kapoor in an untitled wave series directed by Raj and Dickey. It would not be wrong to say that whatever be the situation in the country, OTT is fully ready for entertainment in 2022.