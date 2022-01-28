OTT Releases In February 2022 List Amazon Prime Hotstar Netflix Disney Plus Hotstar Voot Select From Gehraiyaan To Loop Lapeta

OTT Release 2022 February – Like January, the month of February is also going to rock the OTT platform. In fact, from Deepika’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ to Prateek Gandhi’s ‘The Great Indian Murder’, it is going to be released on OTT in February.

Due to the corona virus epidemic, while the release of films in theaters and the audience have stopped, on the other hand there has been a rapid increase in the number of viewers on OTT. Whether it is films or webseries, there is a different craze among the audience on OTT for both. Like the years 2020 and 21, theaters are still closed this year, so many films are being released on OTT. Movies and series like ‘Yeh Kali-Kali Aankhen’, ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharvati’ and ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ were released on Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon and Netflix in the month of January.

But the special thing is that even in February, the audience will get to see many entertaining films and web-series on the OTT platform. This includes from Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ to Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Loop Lapeta’. Apart from this, many Hollywood films will also be seen rocking OTT in February.

The Great Indian Murder (February 4)

Prateek Gandhi and Richa Chadha starrer ‘The Great Indian Murder’ is a murder mystery web-series based on Vikas Swarup’s best-selling book ‘Six Suspect’. Richa Chadha and Prateek Gandhi will be seen playing the role of Detective in this film.

The Depths (February 11)

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey will be seen in the lead roles in the film ‘Ghehraiyaan’ under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is based on a tangled modern relationship. The trailer of the film has been released, in which the chemistry of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi was worth watching. At the same time, Ananya Pandey has also left no stone unturned to win hearts with her style.

Loop Wrapped (February 4)

Directed by Akash Bhatia, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Taapsee Pannu’s film is a remake of the 1998 thriller ‘Run Lola Run’. The story of the film is about a girl who needs to arrange a lot of money in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend.

I Want You Back (February 11)

The film revolves around two people who recently broke up. They can’t get over their past relationship, so they decide to go back to their ex at any cost. This film is directed by Jason Orle.