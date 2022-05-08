OTT Releases Of The Week: Arshad Warsi’s Modern Love Mumbai on Amazon Prime Video, Rebel Wilson’s Senior Year on Netflix & More



Interesting series and movies are lined up for release as we take a look at the OTT releases of the week and the very first anticipated release is the Amazon Original series Modern Love Mumbai which is slated to release on May 13. The show has six different stories coming from Vishal Bharadwaj who has directed Mumbai Dragon, which stars Yeo Yann Yann, Meiyang Chang, Wamiqa Gabbi and Naseeruddin Shah. Alankrita has helmed My Beautiful Wrinkles, starring Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Ahsaas Channa and Tanvi Azmi. Dhruv’s I Love Thane features Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Prateik Babbar, Aadar Malik and Dolly Singh while Chitrangada Singh and Arshad Warsi star in Nupur’s Cutting Chai. Jhund’s OTT Release on Zee5 Cleared! Supreme Court Stays Telangana HC’s Verdict on Amitabh Bachchan-Nagraj Manjule’s Film.

Next release to look forward to is Rebel Wilson’s Senior Year which is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 13. Senior Year is Rebel Wilson’s first leading role in a comedy movie since The Hustle, a film she starred in alongside Anne Hathaway in 2019. Other OTT releases of the week include Savage Beauty on Netflix, Aadha Ishq on Voot Select, Bengali show Mahabharat Murders on Hoichoi and more. Acharya: Producers of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s Film Go for Early OTT Release To Make Up for Theatrical Losses.

Let’s quickly take a complete look at the series and movies releasing on the OTT platforms this week:

Series Releasing This Week:

Netflix

Savage Beauty: 12th May 2022

Amazon Prime Video

Modern Love Mumbai: 13th May 2022

VOOT Select

1. Aadha Ishq: 12th May 2022

Hoichoi

Mahabharat Murders: 13th May 2022 | Bengali

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

Senior Year: 13th May 2022

Disney+ Hotstar

Sneakerella: 13th May 2022

*ZEE5*

1. Taledanda: 13th May 2022 | Kannada

So which series/films are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming OTT releases of the week!

(The above story first appeared on Gadget Clock on May 08, 2022 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website Gadget Clock.com).