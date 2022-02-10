World

Ottawa Freedom Convoy: Nonprofit sets up free legal hotline to assist truckers

The Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms, a legal nonpartisan charity, announced the creation of “a network of defense lawyers to assist any Canadian truckers peacefully protesting for freedom from coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates.”

“Anyone who may be facing arrest, the confiscation of property or has criminal law related questions in relation to the Ottawa Freedom Convoy protest can speak to a lawyer at no charge,” the Center wrote in a statement to Gadget Clock.

FREEDOM CONVOY ORGANIZER ‘DOWNRIGHT DISGUSTED’ BY MEDIA COVERAGE, AMERICAN TRUCKER BLASTS ‘DISCONNECTED’ PRESS

The Canadian trucker convoy has made headlines for weeks as they protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the capital of Ottawa. Truckers have parked in populated areas of Ottawa and are honking their horns incessantly.

Man holds a sign that says, "We're not leaving" in Ottawa at the "Freedom Convoy."

Following the example of the thousands of the Canadianstruckers in other countries have begun organizing their own versions of the “Freedom Convoy.”

From Leeuwarden in the Netherlands to Wellington, New Zealandto London to Canberra, Australiatruckers are hitting the road to send a clear message: stop the mandates.

Another group of truckers is planning a protest in the United States, driving to the US Capitol in Washington, DC

Canadian truck driver David Henry joined “Fox & Friends“Wednesday to bring light to the issues truckers are facing that led to the massive Freedom Convoy that is now blocking access to a major bridge on the US-Canada border.

Protestors stand on a trailer carrying logs as truckers and supporters take part in a convoy to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 29, 2022. (REUTERS / Patrick Doyle / File Photo)

Henry, however, said he believes in the truckers’ right to peacefully protest, but he does not support the blockade on the Ambassador Bridge between Michigan and Canada, which carries a quarter of all trade between the two countries.

“There’s others of us that want to keep working and want to keep providing,” he told the host Ainsley Earhardt.

Gadget Clock’ Tyler O’Neil and Amy Nelson contributed to this report.

