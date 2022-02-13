World

Ottawa mayor and ‘Freedom Convoy’ agree to move trucks from residential areas

Ottawa mayor and 'Freedom Convoy' agree to move trucks from residential areas
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says he reached an agreement this week with the leadership of the “Freedom Convoy” to remove trucks from residential areas.

Watson’s office told Canadian councilors on Sunday that it had reached an agreement through “backchannel negotiations” for the convoy to remove trucks blocking residential roads. According to CTV News.

Freedom convoy protesters gather near the Buffalo Peace Bridge.

(John M. Mantel)

Bill Maher on Canada’s Freedom Convoy

“We have a plan to consolidate our protest efforts around Parliament Hill,” Tamara Leach, president of Freedom Convoy, said in a letter to Watson. .

“The Freedom Convoy Board agrees with your request to reduce the pressure on Ottawa residents and businesses,” Leach wrote. “We have a plan to consolidate our protest efforts in the vicinity of Parliament Hill. We will work hard to procure from the truckers within the next 24 hours. We hope to start restoring our trucks from Monday.”

The "Freedom caravan" Protest

(Gadget Clock Digital / Lisa Bennatan)

Watson wrote to Leach that residents were “tired and on edge” and that blockades were “knocking on the doorstep of permanent closure” for some businesses.

“I do not believe that these detrimental effects on our community and its inhabitants were the intentional consequence of your protest,” Watson wrote.

US Trackers Slam Facebook for Removing DC Freedom Convoy Organized Page: ‘Censorship is the Best of It’

Watson said he wanted to see “clear evidence” that trucks were being removed from residential roads by Monday and that they would meet with convoy organizers if they met certain conditions.

First, they have to “remove all trucks from the residential district south of Wellington Street and from all other residential areas, including the market, Ottawa Baseball Stadium in Coventry, etc.”

Second, they must “agree not to backfill residential areas currently occupied by trucks, other vehicles and / or protesters.”

Third, they must “agree not to move truck convoys, vehicles and / or protesters to other residential areas in the city of Ottawa.”

The “convoy”, which has blocked Canada’s main roads and border crossings for 17 days, claimed that the initial protest of 1,600 trucks reached 36,000 in the first week, although The Washington Post The number keeps close to 8,000. The cause has attracted international attention and support, perhaps with a U.S. trucker protest The beginning Surrounding the Super Bowl in Los Angeles this weekend, the Department of Homeland Security announced.

File photo: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 29, 2022 Protesters stand in a trailer carrying logs as truckers and supporters take part in a convoy protesting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandate for cross-border truck drivers. REUTERS / Patrick Doyle / File Photo

In a statement Post On January 26, on Facebook, Canadian Trackers made clear their demands, which they linked to personal freedom from government domination: The Trackers wrote in a letter that the Canadian government revoked the vaccine order and shut down the government-backed digital tracking platform. COVID-19 vaccine passport and contact tracing program.

Peter Aitken of Gadget Clock contributed to this report

