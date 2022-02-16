Ottawa police hand out fliers demanding Freedom Convoy protestors ‘leave the area now’



Ottawa Police The city’s independence convoy is handing over flyers to truckers demanding immediate evacuation of the area.

“You must leave the area now. Anyone blocking the road, or helping others to block the road, they are committing a criminal offense and you may be arrested. You must immediately stop further illegal activity or you may face charges.” “Flyer news from Fox, read.

“The people of Ottawa are being deprived of the legitimate use, enjoyment and management of their property and you are closing down the business. This is naughty. Under the Criminal Code “

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau This week, it called for an emergency law that would give the Canadian government the power to ban public gatherings, restrict travel, and require businesses like Toe Company to comply with government demands.

Flyer noted that under the emergency law, “anyone in Ottawa is breaking the law for the purpose of participating in ongoing protests. The law also provides police with a number of measures, including the power to detain vehicles that are part of the protest.”

Protesters blocking sidewalks, roads or bridges may be subject to fines or appear in court. Commercial or personal licenses may also be revoked or suspended.

The flyers arrived a day after Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloley announced his resignation on Tuesday.

The trucking freedom convoy left Vancouver for Ottawa in late January to protest the federal government’s vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers. Protests soon spread to other parts of the country, with Canadians demanding an end to the local and federal coronavirus mandate.

Protesters have been in the Canadian capital for 20 days.

“This is Canada, this is supposed to be a free country,” Joachim McNick, an 83-year-old man, told Gadget Clock earlier this week. “We have the right to protest” and “now we are being denied a place to protest.”

Towards the end of last month, Trudeau identified the protesters as “shuffling” “Hate speech” and “Violence against fellow citizens.” However, when asked by Gadget Clock Digital earlier this month, protesters on the ground denied the allegations.

“I did not see a negative flag here. There is no Nazi flag or anything like that,” a woman who has been protesting in the capital Ottawa since Friday told Gadget Clock Digital.

“Truck drivers and supporters here have tried to say that we will call any violence or hate that we see and we will report it to the police,” the woman continued. “So we’re all on the same page here. We don’t want to see any violence. They didn’t do it to promote violence or hatred. They’re here to make a very peaceful statement that we want to end the mandate and we support free choice.”