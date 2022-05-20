Ottawa to conduct public interest assessment of WestJet-Sunwing deal

The federal authorities will conduct a public interest assessment of WestJet Airways Ltd.’s deal to purchase Sunwing Airways and Sunwing Holidays.

In a press release, Ottawa says the overview can be carried out with enter from the Commissioner of Competitors, who will assess impacts on competitors.

The assessment will embrace consultations with business and different stakeholders, different authorities departments, different ranges of authorities, in addition to the public.

Transport Canada has been given till Dec. 5 to full the overview and supply it to the transport minister, who would then present a advice to cupboard in regards to the deal, which requires regulatory approval.

WestJet introduced in March its plan to purchase Sunwing, a transfer that will bolster its vacation tour enterprise. Monetary phrases of the settlement, which might see Sunwing’s shareholders turn out to be fairness holders within the WestJet Group, weren’t disclosed.

Beneath the deal, WestJet has stated it plans to create a brand new tour operator unit based mostly in Toronto that would come with Sunwing Holidays and WestJet Holidays as separate manufacturers. The airline has stated it could additionally broaden to embrace Sunwing Airways, including capability because it turns seasonally operated plane into year-round jets.