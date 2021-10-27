Otto Wichterle Biography, Quotes, Inventions in English: Google doodle celebrates Otto Wichterle, who invented soft contact lens

Otto Wichterle (Otto Vichterle) Google Doodle: Google is celebrating the 108th birthday of Czech chemist Otto Vichterle with a doodle today. Viktor is best known for inventing the modern soft contact lens. It is now used by around 140 million people worldwide for their eye needs. The doodle depicts Otto Viktorl holding a piece of contact lens on his fingers, while the Google logo is shown in the background as a reflection after light falls on the eye.

